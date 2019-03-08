Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

A1 closed between Biggleswade and Baldock Services as air ambulance lands to attend crash

PUBLISHED: 08:59 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:59 28 July 2019

A1 was closed between Biggleswade and Baldock Services last night. Picture: Archant

A1 was closed between Biggleswade and Baldock Services last night. Picture: Archant

Archant

The A1 was closed last night as an air ambulance landed at the scene of a serious crash between Biggleswade and the Baldock Services A1(M) junction.

You may also want to watch:

Police closed the road on the southbound carriageway, with motorists diverted off at Biggleswade and asked to avoid the area if possible.

The Comet is awaiting information about injuries.

Most Read

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

Much-anticipated Stevenage Costco store opens its doors

Costco Wholesale opened its warehouse doors in Stevenage yesterday. Picture: Costco Wholesale Stevenage

Eight arrested in Hitchin raid following firearm incident

Police were pictured in Highover Way, Hitchin yesterday afternoon. Picture: Submitted

‘We will be forever grateful’ - NHS praised following response to Stevenage crash

Members of Lister Hospital's Emergency Department have been praised for their response to Thursday night's crash in Stevenage. Picture: Bridget Sanders

Stevenage crash: Injured total rises as four remain in ‘serious’ condition

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Most Read

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

Much-anticipated Stevenage Costco store opens its doors

Costco Wholesale opened its warehouse doors in Stevenage yesterday. Picture: Costco Wholesale Stevenage

Eight arrested in Hitchin raid following firearm incident

Police were pictured in Highover Way, Hitchin yesterday afternoon. Picture: Submitted

‘We will be forever grateful’ - NHS praised following response to Stevenage crash

Members of Lister Hospital's Emergency Department have been praised for their response to Thursday night's crash in Stevenage. Picture: Bridget Sanders

Stevenage crash: Injured total rises as four remain in ‘serious’ condition

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Latest from the The Comet

A1 closed between Biggleswade and Baldock Services as air ambulance lands to attend crash

A1 was closed between Biggleswade and Baldock Services last night. Picture: Archant

Yellow weather warning issued as heavy rain forecast

Heavy rain is expected in Hertfordshire tomorrow, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for the East of England region. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Car ends up down bank after two-vehicle crash in Stevenage

One car ended up going down the grassy bank and onto the cycle path below following a crash in Fairlands Way, Stevenage. Picture: Nick Gill

A505 closed between Baldock and Royston after towed caravan flips over

The A505 was closed northbound between Baldock and Royston by police after a towed caravan flipped over. Picture: Archant

All lanes reopen after M25 crash near Potters Bar

All lanes have reopened on the M25 following an earlier crash clockwise near Junction 24 for Potter Bar. Picture: Highways England
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists