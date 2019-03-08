A1 closed between Biggleswade and Baldock Services as air ambulance lands to attend crash

The A1 was closed last night as an air ambulance landed at the scene of a serious crash between Biggleswade and the Baldock Services A1(M) junction.

Police closed the road on the southbound carriageway, with motorists diverted off at Biggleswade and asked to avoid the area if possible.

The Comet is awaiting information about injuries.