Business opportunity to run The Three Tuns Pub in Guilden Morden

Published: 12:35 PM June 13, 2022
Updated: 12:43 PM June 13, 2022
The Three Tuns pub in Guilden Morden

The Three Tuns pub in Guilden Morden - Credit: Lina and Tom Ltd

The Three Tuns pub in Guilden Morden was bought on behalf of the village community in 2018 and is owned by more than 320 shareholders.

In the past three years it has been taken from an empty shell to a much-loved and popular community village pub, with a restaurant attracting five-star reviews.

The drinking bar in The Three Tuns

The drinking bar in The Three Tuns - Credit: Lina and Tom Ltd

For personal reasons, the current tenants have decided to move on to pastures new and will leave the Three Tuns at the end of August. As a result of this, Guilden Morden Community Pub Ltd (GMCP) are now seeking a new community minded tenant to run The Three Tuns pub.

With no brewery or agent ties, any potential tenant (with the support of GMCP) will be able to shape the future of this amazing community-owned pub. Accommodation in the form of a two-bedroom flat is also available.

The garden at The Three Tuns

The garden at The Three Tuns - Credit: Lina and Tom Ltd

According to CAMRA, an independent voluntary consumer organisation that promotes real ale and cider and the traditional British pub, there are now more than 100 community owned pubs in the UK with many more in the pipeline.

The main attraction is that such a pub is owned by a large number of people from within the local community. No community owned pub has ever failed in the UK - helped by the fact that people are often more inclined to use a pub they have invested in financially.

The Three Tuns restaurant

The Three Tuns restaurant - Credit: Lina and Tom Ltd

The Three Tuns, Guilden Morden has become a hub for the community, where local events take place, such as the successful monthly village market, Three Tun Talks and various other events that take place in the pub or its extensive garden.

If you have a positive personality, a can-do attitude and proven commitment - the GMCP team would love to hear from you. No previous pub experience is necessary as full industry-standard training will be available, along with full support from the GMCP team.

If you are interested in becoming the new tenant, please contact the GMCP team via thethreetunsguildenmorden@gmail.com. Application deadline is June 30.

