Gallery
See inside this stunning £1.15m Grade II listed barn conversion
- Credit: Putterills
This four-bed Grade II listed barn conversion offers uninterrupted views over idyllic Hertfordshire countryside.
Set in a private development with two similar properties, Hay Barn boasts a wealth of character features, including exposed beams and an oak staircase.
The 1,743 sq ft property was originally part of a working farm, which was developed by Thameside Homes Ltd in 2017.
The accommodation comprises of an open plan living area, four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a fantastic mezzanine overlooking the living area.
The mezzanine provides office/study space, which leads through to the dressing area with its bespoke fitted wardrobes, principal bathroom and, upstairs, a second floor bedroom.
Externally the property provides a patio area ideal for summer entertaining and large garden with beautiful views of the surrounding countryside.
There is also a carport for two vehicles with power and lighting, plus ample space within the development for visitor parking.
Most Read
- 1 Eighteen-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder in Stevenage
- 2 Police cordon in place after man suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Stevenage
- 3 Plans for new Stevenage secondary school raise concerns
- 4 Council confirms first monkeypox case in Hertfordshire
- 5 Cash stolen in Stevenage car break-ins
- 6 Stevenage supermarket may have double-charged customers
- 7 Faulty lift leaves disabled Stevenage residents forced to climb 12-storey block of flats for six weeks
- 8 Stevenage's Lister Hospital changes maternity visiting guidance
- 9 Platinum Jubilee: Hertfordshire's royal visits in pictures
- 10 Audi driver in his 20s killed in crash with lorry on A507 near Shefford
Knebworth station is a short drive away, serving London's King's Cross/St Pancras in as little as 24 minutes by fast train. The A1(M) is also close at hand.
PROPERTY FACTS
Hay Barn, Langley Lane, Langley, Hitchin
Guide price: £1,150,000
Putterills, 01462 632222, www.putterills.co.uk