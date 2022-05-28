See inside this stunning £1.15m Grade II listed barn conversion

Gallery

Published: 11:23 AM May 28, 2022

This four-bed Grade II listed barn conversion offers uninterrupted views over idyllic Hertfordshire countryside.

There is a sizeable garden to the rear of the property.

Set in a private development with two similar properties, Hay Barn boasts a wealth of character features, including exposed beams and an oak staircase.

The 1,743 sq ft property was originally part of a working farm, which was developed by Thameside Homes Ltd in 2017.

The barn's exposed beams are its most striking feature.

There is a separate shower room on the ground floor.

The dual aspect kitchen/diner measures 20ft 9in x 20ft 2in.

Doors from the sitting room lead out to the rear garden.

The Barn comes with underfloor heating throughout.

The accommodation comprises of an open plan living area, four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a fantastic mezzanine overlooking the living area.

The mezzanine provides office/study space, which leads through to the dressing area with its bespoke fitted wardrobes, principal bathroom and, upstairs, a second floor bedroom.

One of the first floor bedrooms has its own en suite bathroom.

The second floor bedroom has a window overlooking the living area below.

Externally the property provides a patio area ideal for summer entertaining and large garden with beautiful views of the surrounding countryside.

There is also a carport for two vehicles with power and lighting, plus ample space within the development for visitor parking.

The property was once part of a working farm.

There is a large garden to the rear.

Knebworth station is a short drive away, serving London's King's Cross/St Pancras in as little as 24 minutes by fast train. The A1(M) is also close at hand.

PROPERTY FACTS

Hay Barn, Langley Lane, Langley, Hitchin

Guide price: £1,150,000

Putterills, 01462 632222, www.putterills.co.uk