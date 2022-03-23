Gallery

The Hexton Manor Estate is between Hitchin and Harlington. - Credit: Savills

Just five miles from Hitchin, at the northern edge of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, is the stunning Hexton Manor Estate.

The 773 acre pile includes a Grade II listed manor house, landscaped parkland, woodland, farmland and a ‘high bird’ shoot, and is offered for sale as a whole or in two separate lots.

The Grade II listed manor house comes complete with 11 bedrooms and two integral flats. - Credit: Savills

Lot one sits in 186 acres and has a guide price of £10m. It includes the 11-bedroom,14,589sq ft manor house with two integral flats, landscaped parkland, walled gardens and lakes, plus six residential properties and four let office units. Planning permission has also been granted for two more residential properties.

The estate is located within the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. - Credit: Savills

Lot two has a guide price of £5m and forms the basis of the high pheasant and partridge shoot, utilising wooded valleys and glades. It also features the historic site of Ravensburgh Castle, which is a scheduled ancient monument.

Oliver Carr, from the rural agency team at Savills Cambridge, which is marketing the estate, described it as "an exceptional residential, amenity and sporting estate with conservation and wildlife management at its core."

It is being offered for sale as a whole or in two lots. - Credit: Savills

The estate comes complete with its own trout fishing lakes. - Credit: Savills

Its residential and commercial assets – including the farmland, which is currently let on a tenancy agreement – have the potential to generate around £190,000 of revenue each year, he said.

"There is huge potential for harnessing natural capital and delivering ecological benefits, perfect for the environmentally conscientious buyer or investor," Oliver added. "The rich natural and historical assets may also offer further interesting opportunities.”

Planning permission is in place to create two further residential units within the estate. - Credit: Savills

Stairs lead to the first floor from this stunning 52ft reception hall. - Credit: Savills

One of the manor house's 11 bedrooms. - Credit: Savills

One of the property's stand out features is this outdoor pool. - Credit: Savills

The estate dates back to the 1500s, and has been owned by several prominent families. The current Grade II listed manor house was built in 1767 under the guidance of Newdigate Poyntz Snr, replacing an old farmhouse that dated from the early 17th century.

In the 19th century the estate passed to the High Sheriff of Hertfordshire Andrew Lautour and his wife Caroline – daughter of Captain William Young, who served with the Royal Navy during the American War of Independence and the French Revolutionary and Napoleonic Wars.

George Hodgson, a wealthy textile merchant, bought the estate in 1901 and restored and adapted the manor to how it looks today. He also built many of the houses in Hexton and landscaped the gardens and grounds, including the addition of bridges and follies.

The veranda is accessible from the 34ft morning room. - Credit: Savills

The dual aspect kitchen/breakfast room houses a walk-in pantry. - Credit: Savills

Oliver said: “The manor house at Hexton has grown considerably since its humble beginnings and has undergone major upgrading and investment in recent years, bringing together all that you would expect from a property of this grandeur.

“The formal entrance on the western side of the property is particularly impressive – featuring a magnificent reception hall with a wealth of features including a beautiful hand painted domed ceiling that depicts swallows with gold leaf and clouds."

Further features include an Italianate style parquet floor from the Exhibition of Brussels and hand blocked wallpaper thought to date from the late 1800s, which shows the vibrant ‘tree of life’.

The reception hall opens into this 32ft drawing room. - Credit: Savills

Three huge windows mean the dining room is flooded with natural light. - Credit: Savills

Another of the manor house's many reception rooms. - Credit: Savills

Oliver added: “The large expanses of lawn, beautiful spring fed lakes, an arboretum, prominent specimen trees and large areas of unspoilt parkland provide an incredibly private setting.

"The woodland encompasses forest rides, open glades and an extensive network of routes and tracks for one to explore, while the diverse environmental credentials also play an important role in conservation and habitat management.”

The grounds cover 186 acres of landscaped parkland, walled garden and lakes. - Credit: Savills

Hexton village, with its shop, pub and primary school, offers chocolate box charm aplenty within an eight mile drive of both the M1 and A1.

For more information, contact Oliver Carr at Savills Cambridge on 01223 347274 or email ocarr@savills.com.