Best place to live in Hertfordshire revealed in new poll

Jane Howdle

Published: 1:30 PM March 15, 2022
The Arcade is a popular Hitchin shopping hub. 

Hitchin is the best place to live in Hertfordshire according to a poll by a popular lifestyle website. 

Muddy Stilettos asked its readers to vote for their favourite from a list of eight Hertfordshire hotspots, which had been handpicked by the site's editors. 

Independent businesses such as Rubarb add to Hitchin's appeal. 

They credited Hitchin's "brilliant indie boutiques, arty shops and vintage emporiums" for its success, as well as a thriving foodie scene that "punches well above its weight". 

Bucklersbury is one of the most picturesque streets in Hitchin. Picture: Danny Loo

The site added that Hitchin "could easily be mistaken for a London suburb with its relaxed community vibe, café culture, chic eateries and bars. Plus it’s got a market square, winding cobbled streets, tonnes of green space, historic pubs and unique local attractions, such as the lavender farm and lido.

"It ticks all the boxes for young professionals and families who want the perks of country life within easy commuting distance of London and Cambridge.

"The average price for Hitchin property stands at a reasonable £454,011. So, you’re looking at £450-550k for spacious terraces and £700,000-plus for the grander properties. Not bad at all for such a happening place."

St Albans Cathedral. Picture: Alan Davies.

St Albans came second on the list, followed by Tring, Harpenden, Hertingfordbury, Much Hadham, Rickmansworth and Radlett.

A go-to site for ex-Londoners embracing a new life outside the capital, Muddy Stilettos describes itself as 'the urban guide to the countryside’. 

Town Centre, Tring. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hero Brown, founder and editor-in-chief of Muddy Stilettos, said: “When people move out of London, they are searching for more than just a house, they want to find a new lifestyle that works for them. This exclusive reader vote will give them a fresh perspective to make their search easier." 

Harpenden high street. Picture: Danny Loo.

Kate Eales, head of regional agency at Strutt & Parker, who collaborated on the poll, said: "When it comes to where to live, more than ever people want a really vibrant and tight-knit community.

"It’s a trend that deepened during the pandemic, and is likely to remain a leading factor for those looking to relocate, alongside the importance of excellent schools, commutability and local hotspots."    

