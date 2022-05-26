People in Hertfordshire can now sign up to Walk for Parkinsons - Credit: PARKINSONS UK

People in Hertfordshire can now sign up to Walk for Parkinson’s to help fund vital research to find better treatments and a cure for the condition.

Parkinson’s UK, Europe’s largest charitable funder of Parkinson’s research, has launched its annual Walk for Parkinson’s series, which includes a brand new walk at St Pauls Walden Bury, Hitchin on Sunday 11 September.

Come and walk 2 or 6 miles and explore some of the 50 acres of St Pauls Walden Bury. This is the childhood home of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

The gardens are truly stunning. Long avenues lead to temples, statues, lakes and ponds.

Flower gardens bloom with displays of beautiful magnolias, rhododendrons, irises, lilies and wildflowers.

The surrounding estate, with its arable and livestock farm and its ancient woodland, is a traditional country estate set in the heart of the beautiful Hertfordshire Countryside.

The front of the house dates from 1720, notable for its charming architecture.

Michelle Henderson, Regional Fundraiser for Parkinson’s UK, said: “I’m delighted to be hosting this new event at such a special location and would love as many local people as possible to join us in showing their support for people with Parkinson’s.

"This is a unique experience to walk in the grounds of this beautiful private residence and continue the royal celebrations during this Jubilee year.

"It is going to be a wonderful day and even better knowing that every step taken makes a difference.”

The gardens at St Pauls Walden Bury - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

You can sign up now to walk OR volunteer by visiting events.parkinsons.org.uk/walkstpaulswaldenbury

The money raised by Walk for Parkinson’s will help fund Parkinson’s UK’s vital work, which aims to transform the lives of people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones.

In the UK, there are around 145,000 people already living with Parkinson’s, including an estimated 2520 in Hertfordshire.

“Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world and currently there is no cure.

The lake at St Pauls Walden Bury - Credit: CONTRIBUTED

"Current treatments aren’t good enough, and people can experience distressing side effects from their medication.

"Parkinson’s UK is leading the way towards research breakthroughs, but we need your support.

This walk is part of a series of Walk for Parkinson’s Events across the UK.

“Walk for Parkinson’s 2022 is a chance to enjoy some of the UK’s beautiful parks, sensational countryside and historic towns - all while funding vital research into the condition.

"There are walks to suit different ages, abilities and fitness levels, and if you’d like to plan your own walk, everything you need is on our website.

“Together, we can take strides towards finding a cure.”

To take part in Walk for Parkinson’s, visit: parkinsons.org.uk/walkforparkinsons