Comet readers share their cutest pictures for National Pet Month

Published:
1:30 PM April 16, 2022
For National Pet Month, we asked Comet readers to send in pictured of their furry (and sometimes fanged) friends.
Hundreds of readers responded with photos of dogs, cats, snakes, lizards and guinea pigs.
See if your pet made it into our gallery below!
Hattie and Hugo having a cuddle
- Credit: Marina King
Hendrix the dog
- Credit: Becky Kattenhorn
Mardi the rescue pony
- Credit: Donna Seagroatt-Cooper
Paul the cat, named after Kirsty King's later neighbour Paul, who used to take in stray cats
- Credit: Kirsty King
Peggy the sausage dog
- Credit: Mitch Snares
Pudding the bulldog enjoying the bluebells
- Credit: Debbie Redhead
Rocky the snake
- Credit: Sandy Pite
Squeaks nestled in his owner's arms
- Credit: Kayleigh Steed
Teddy enjoying the daffodils
- Credit: Johanna Halsall
Truffle the guinea pig
- Credit: Vicky Caldwell
Wednesday and Pugsley
- Credit: Ema Dean
Willow, Lucy and Dexter
- Credit: Jen Mahoney
Angel the cat
- Credit: Sharon Curtis
Colin sent in this picture of his pet bearded dragon
- Credit: Colin Phillips
Belle having a rest
- Credit: Josephine Paice
Best friends Bertie and Betty
- Credit: Wendy Pennicott
Chocolate Labrador Huxley and silver Labrador Jenson
- Credit: Lyndsay Spencer
Daisy's litter of puppies
- Credit: Beverley Smith
Evie the dog
- Credit: Sonia Sharma