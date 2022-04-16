The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Comet readers share their cutest pictures for National Pet Month

Anne Suslak

Published: 1:30 PM April 16, 2022
Gus the big, loveable giant

Gus the big, loveable giant - Credit: Lucy-Anne Penn

For National Pet Month, we asked Comet readers to send in pictured of their furry (and sometimes fanged) friends.

Hundreds of readers responded with photos of dogs, cats, snakes, lizards and guinea pigs.

See if your pet made it into our gallery below!

Hattie and Hugo having a cuddle

Hattie and Hugo having a cuddle - Credit: Marina King

Hendrix the dog

Hendrix the dog - Credit: Becky Kattenhorn

Mardi the rescue pony

Mardi the rescue pony - Credit: Donna Seagroatt-Cooper

Paul the cat, named after Kirsty King's later neighbour Paul,

Paul the cat, named after Kirsty King's later neighbour Paul, who used to take in stray cats - Credit: Kirsty King

Peggy the sausage dog

Peggy the sausage dog - Credit: Mitch Snares

Pudding the bulldog enjoying the bluebells

Pudding the bulldog enjoying the bluebells - Credit: Debbie Redhead

Rocky the snake 

Rocky the snake - Credit: Sandy Pite

Squeaks nestled in his owner's arms

Squeaks nestled in his owner's arms - Credit: Kayleigh Steed

Teddy enjoying the daffodils

Teddy enjoying the daffodils - Credit: Johanna Halsall

Truffle the guinea pig

Truffle the guinea pig - Credit: Vicky Caldwell

Wednesday and Pugsley

Wednesday and Pugsley - Credit: Ema Dean

Willow, Lucy and Dexter

Willow, Lucy and Dexter - Credit: Jen Mahoney

Angel the cat

Angel the cat - Credit: Sharon Curtis

Colin sent in this picture of his pet bearded dragon

Colin sent in this picture of his pet bearded dragon - Credit: Colin Phillips

Belle having a rest

Belle having a rest - Credit: Josephine Paice

Best friends Bertie and Betty

Best friends Bertie and Betty - Credit: Wendy Pennicott

Chocolate Labrador Huxley and silver Labrador Jenson

Chocolate Labrador Huxley and silver Labrador Jenson - Credit: Lyndsay Spencer

Daisy's litter of puppies

Daisy's litter of puppies - Credit: Beverley Smith

Evie the dog

Evie the dog - Credit: Sonia Sharma


