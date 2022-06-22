Hertfordshire businesses honoured in Muddy Stilettos Awards 2022
The 2022 Muddy Stilettos Awards have now been announced, with winners across Hertfordshire.
The local guide, which describes itself as "the urban guide to the countryside", saw its ninth awards handed out on Tuesday (June 21).
The competition saw 75,000 businesses nominated, and 765,000 votes cast.
The Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire sub-awards saw winners in a range of different categories.
Here are the proud winners from Hertfordshire:
Art Space: The Dottie Crafter Studio, Wheathampstead
Bar: The Wee Vinoteca, Hitchin
Beauty Salon: Maison Beauté, Baldock
Bookshop: David’s Bookshop, Letchworth
Bridal Store: Morgan Davies Bridal, Hitchin
Children's Business: Mama Baby Play, Hitchin
Destination Pub: The Bull at Gosmore, Gosmore
Family Attraction: Hitchin Lavender, Hitchin
Florist: Flowers by Catherine, Wheathampstead
Hair Salon: Greys Hairdressing, Hitchin
Local Food / Drink Producer: Bite Around the World, Hitchin
New Lifestyle Start-up: Wild Ivy, Hitchin
Restaurant: Los Reyes, Hitchin
Sustainable Business: The Wholesome Weigh, Hitchin
Theatre / Arts Venue: Broadway Cinema and Theatre, Letchworth Garden City
Women's Store: Rubarb, Hitchin
Yoga / Pilates Studio: The Pilates Workshop, St Albans