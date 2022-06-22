David's Bookshop in Letchworth has been named as one of the winners. - Credit: Google Maps

The 2022 Muddy Stilettos Awards have now been announced, with winners across Hertfordshire.

The local guide, which describes itself as "the urban guide to the countryside", saw its ninth awards handed out on Tuesday (June 21).

The competition saw 75,000 businesses nominated, and 765,000 votes cast.

The Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire sub-awards saw winners in a range of different categories.

Here are the proud winners from Hertfordshire:

Art Space: The Dottie Crafter Studio, Wheathampstead

Bar: The Wee Vinoteca, Hitchin

Beauty Salon: Maison Beauté, Baldock

Bookshop: David’s Bookshop, Letchworth

Bridal Store: Morgan Davies Bridal, Hitchin

Children's Business: Mama Baby Play, Hitchin

Destination Pub: The Bull at Gosmore, Gosmore

Family Attraction: Hitchin Lavender, Hitchin

Florist: Flowers by Catherine, Wheathampstead

Hair Salon: Greys Hairdressing, Hitchin

Local Food / Drink Producer: Bite Around the World, Hitchin

New Lifestyle Start-up: Wild Ivy, Hitchin

Restaurant: Los Reyes, Hitchin

Sustainable Business: The Wholesome Weigh, Hitchin

Theatre / Arts Venue: Broadway Cinema and Theatre, Letchworth Garden City

Women's Store: Rubarb, Hitchin

Yoga / Pilates Studio: The Pilates Workshop, St Albans