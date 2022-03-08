"I'm incredibly proud of how far I've come," says social media influencer Molly-Mae Hague in her new YouTube documentary.

The former Love Island contestant, 22, has launched a new online video series with PrettyLittleThing, the fashion firm which has employed Molly-Mae as its creative director.

She was also pictured in Mexico yesterday (March 7) sporting Prada outfits and wearing her Beauty Works hip-length locks.

Molly-Mae Hague with Beauty Works hip-length locks in Mexico - Credit: Instagram/@mollymae

But Molly-Mae's jet-set lifestyle began in Hitchin when she was just a teenager.

At the age of 16, Molly-Mae appealed to The Comet readers for their help in launching her career.

The former Priory School, Hitchin pupil had won the Miss Teen Hertfordshire pageant.

She needed sponsorship to compete in the Miss Teen Great Britain final in Blackpool when she was a student at the London Fashion Academy.

Molly-Mae said at the time: "I’m looking to give a Hitchin company the opportunity to come on this journey with me."

She added: "I’ve lived in Hitchin all my life and I love the town. I’ve been an active member of many clubs and groups to do with Hitchin life."

Molly-Mae won the Miss Teen Great Britain title in 2016 before travelling to Macau, China for the World Supermodel Production international final.

She was named the global first runner-up.

Molly-Mae before entering the Love Island villa - Credit: ITV/Joel Anderson

Molly-Mae rose to fame in 2019, when she was a late arrival into the Love Island villa during series five.

She coupled up with boxer Tommy Fury, the younger half-brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury.

The happy couple have stayed together since filming ended nearly three years ago.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury during filming for Love Island's fifth series. The couple remain together - Credit: ITV

The Hitchin influencer's rise to fame has not come without its difficulties.

The star's Manchester flat was "ransacked" and "emptied" by burglars in November 2021.

Molly-Mae said: "It was just awful, horrendous, terrible. So we have been dealing with a lot.

"Our apartment was robbed, ransacked, emptied.

"You name it."

Molly-Mae Hague at the Pride of Britain Awards, London - Credit: PA/Yui Mok

In January, Molly-Mae she told Steven Bartlett, from The Diary of a CEO podcast, that "we all have the same 24 hours in a day".

Jess Davies, BBC presenter, was one of several vocal critics after hearing the comments.

She tweeted: "I DESPAIR at the quote about everyone having the same time in a day as Beyoncé.

"The reality is that social inequality means there’ll never be an even playing field.

"Race, health, gender, social class, sexuality, mental health, disability - the list goes on.

"Society is not designed to give everyone equal opportunity and this is unfortunately just tone deaf straight out of a Girl Boss meme."

Molly-Mae later apologised for the comments.

"The intentions of the podcast were only ever to tell my story," she said.

Since the controversy, Molly-Mae has gone on to secure a deal with haircare brand Beauty Works.

According to The Mirror, the deal is worth a seven-figure sum, making Molly-Mae a millionaire at the age of just 22.

Her new online video series looks at her role as fast-fashion brand PrettyLittleThing's creative director.

In the clips, Molly-Mae says: "I love going into the office and really just getting into things.

"I can just go in, switch off and focus on the job in hand."

She added: "Walking into this office still feels like a massive 'pinch me' moment.

"I feel honoured and blessed to be given this opportunity as creative director to be a part of PLT."