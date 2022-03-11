From Love Island to The Apprentice - here's seven memorable TV contestants from Hertfordshire. - Credit: Handout via BBC / ITV / Channel 4

There have been some memorable moments from those originating from Hertfordshire, when they've received their chance to shine on national television.

Whether it's Love Island, Tipping Point, The Chase or Marred at First Sight, the county has made its mark when the whole nation was watching, with varying levels of success.

Here's our list of Hertfordshire's most memorable TV contestants.

1. Stephanie Lam from St Albans - Love Island

Stephanie Lam from St Albans appeared on ITV's Love Island. - Credit: ITV

Stephanie Lam is a graduate of Beaumont School, and was raised in St Albans.

She also attended Oakwood Drive secondary school during her time in the Mercian City.

The former account manager appeared in season 4 of Love Island in 2018. and has since formed a friendship with fellow contestant Molly-Mae Hague.

Unfortunately, Stephanie lasted just seven days in the villa, from Day 43 to Day 50. However, this hasn't stopped the 27-year-old starting a singing career in a bid to further her career in the public eye.

2. Bethany from Hertfordshire - Tipping Point

Hertfordshire-based Bethany took to the Tipping Point stage in 2020, joined by fellow contestants Roy, Luke and Zoe.

Things were looking good for Bethany in the early stages of the Ben Shepherd-hosted show, as Luke was the first to leave empty handed. This left Bethany with just Roy and Zoe to beat if she was to leave with a cash prize.

Suddenly, disaster struck for the Herts local, in the form of a poor strategic decision. With the counters piling up, ready to be knocked off their perch, Bethany decided to skip her go and provide Zoe with an ideal opportunity to increase her prize fund.

This blunder was compounded when Bethany failed to get any counters over the tipping point in the second round and was eliminated from the game.

Eden from Bishops Stortford - The Chase

Bishops Stortford local Eden was left high and dry on ITV's The Chase, being the last remaining contesting on his team when the "final chase" took place.

The unemployed 20-year-old had already taken an impressive gamble, opting for the high offer of £75,000 during his cash-builder round, beating Darragh "The Menace" Ennis to bank the money.

Eden then had to face the Chaser alone to bring his money home, and the Hertfordshire man didn't disappoint.

Lodging 18 correct answers, he gave "The Menace" a tough challenge. A further four push-backs, and Eden had claimed the victory.

David James from Welwyn Garden City - Strictly Come Dancing

David James MBE from Welwyn Garden City appeared on Strictly Come Dancing. - Credit: BBC

Welwyn Garden City's own David James took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, even featuring as the Batman during one memorable dance.

The former footballer has plied his trade for Aston Villa, Liverpool, Watford, West Ham, Manchester City, Portsmouth and England during his playing career.

However, being a goalkeeper, James was known better for his safe hands than his footwork, and some might say this proved to be the case on Strictly as well.

The Hertfordshire-born star was the fourth star to be eliminated from the show, along with his partner Nadiya Bychkova.

Alex Short from Hertford The Apprentice

Alex Short from Hertford appeared on BBC's The Apprentice. - Credit: BBC

This year's season of the Apprentice is still ongoing, however, one Hertfordshire man has already come and gone.

Alex Short from Hertford was one of 16 new competitors for the 2022 series. He left school after one year of sixth form, but currently owns a commercial cleaning business.

On the BBC's website, Alex described himself as: "a Ferrari, shiny on the outside but under the bonnet, there is a lot of fire".

Alex was the fourth to be fired by Sir Alan Sugar, after forgetting a crucial part of the challenge he was set; to sell the catch of the day crab to a hotel.

Tayah from Welwyn Garden City - Married at First Sight UK

Tayah from Welwyn Garden City appeared on Channel 4's Married at First Sight UK. - Credit: Channel 4

Tayah from Welwyn Garden City took part in the 2021 series of Married at First Sight UK.

Upon joining the show, she said: ""I've been single for around 10 months now and I'm doing Married At First Sight because I've gone for the wrong guys in the past.

"In a partner I would like someone who's kind, caring and obviously good looking."

The Hertfordshire estate agent ended up marrying Adam during the E4 dating show.

Molly-Mae Hague from Hitchin - Love Island

Molly-Mae Hague from Hitchin appeared on ITV's Love Island. - Credit: ITV

Molly-Mae Hague was a latecomer to the Love Island villa in the fifth season of the show.

Prior to her time on the show, she was known as a social media influencer, originally from Hitchin in Hertfordshire.

She finished as a runner-up with partner Tommy Fury, pursuing a career as a model since leaving the show.

Molly-Mae is now an ambassador for fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, although still maintains her social media activity.