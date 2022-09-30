More than 50 real ales have been booked for the final instalment of the Henlow Beer Festival in October 2022 (File picture) - Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

A pub landlord in Bedfordshire is calling last orders on his annual beer festival.

The 27th instalment of the Henlow Beer Festival will begin on Wednesday, October 19 and run until Monday, October 24 in one last hurrah for the event.

Kevin Machin, aged 67, founded the festival in the 1990s and said the adage "all good things must come to an end" rings true in Henlow.

Kev said: "We’ve been well supported by the beer community over the years and a lot of good fun has been had.

"A lot of people have visited Henlow from far and wide for the festival – we’ve had visitors from Kent, Manchester, Nottinghamshire, Yorkshire and even Scotland.

"It’s literally put the village on the map."

He added: "It was with a heavy heart I made the decision but, as the old adage goes, 'all good things must come to an end'."

The Henlow Beer Festival is held at Kev's pub - The Engineers Arms at 68 High Street in the town.

More than 50 real ales had been booked for the 2022 festival by the end of September, including an amber from Kev's home town in Staffordshire - Burton on Trent, the brewing capital of Britain.

A milk stout from Cornwall, a Dorset brown ale, a porter from North Yorkshire and a pale ale from Nottingham are also on this year's menu.

Despite the festival's closure, Kev will continue to run The Engineers in Henlow.

Under his stewardship, the pub has received Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) East Bedfordshire's Pub of the Year award nine times, among other CAMRA regional awards.

Barry Price, CAMRA East Bedfordshire secretary, said: "The Engineers is a popular destination pub for anybody who appreciates a well-kept pint and a bit of craic.

"The triumph of his beer festivals, for a village pub, are equal and sometimes surpass in variety and quality even some of CAMRA’s efforts."

More festival information is on The Engineers Arms website: http://engineersarms.co.uk/

A description for the 2022 Henlow Beer Festival reads: "The Last Post - celebrating all the previous festivals at The Engineers Arms.

"October 19 - October 24, open all day, every day from 12pm."