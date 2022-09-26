Molly-Mae Hague announces pregnancy in adorable Instagram video
- Credit: @mollymae/Instagram
Hitchin's Molly-Mae Hague is expecting her first child with professional boxer Tommy Fury.
The Love Island couple announced their news in a video posted to Instagram yesterday (Sunday, September 25).
The 23-year-old fashion director met her beau on the fifth season of Love Island in 2019 - three years ago.
Taking to Instagram, Molly-Mae posted a video soundtracked with Lord Huron's viral song "The Night We Met".
In a clip from the Love Island season five final, Molly-Mae says: "I love you so much and I can't wait for the adventures that we haven't even dreamed of yet."
The black-and-white video then cuts to a video of Molly-Mae showing off her baby bump with Tommy Fury, her boyfriend and half-brother of boxing superstar Tyson Fury.
Molly-Mae and Tommy finished runner-up in Love Island season five, with Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea crowned the 2019 winners.
Since coupling up on the ITV2 hit, they have moved in together - first in Manchester and later into a Cheshire mansion, rumoured to be worth £4 million.
Molly-Mae was appointed creative director at online fashion brand PrettyLittleThing in 2021, curating a PLT fashion show earlier this year.
Fans, friends and relatives have congratulated Molly-Mae on her latest announcement, which has amassed more than 2.3 million likes on Instagram.
Sister Zoe Ellen Hague said: "Love all three of you so much.
Most Read
- 1 Molly-Mae Hague announces pregnancy in adorable Instagram video
- 2 Have your say on plans to redevelop The Forum in Stevenage
- 3 Multiple homes burgled in Letchworth
- 4 Two arrests made in connection with Stevenage brawl
- 5 Stevenage Railway Station: Normal train service resumes after major repairs
- 6 Chocolates sold at Tesco stores recalled after health risk discovered
- 7 Possible changes to bin collections in North Herts
- 8 Man reportedly 'exposed himself' in front of 14-year-old girl on Thameslink train
- 9 Baby Asian elephant calf named 'Queen' at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo
- 10 100 Herts police officers to carry nasal spray to prevent drug deaths
"You’re going to be incredible parents."
Maura Higgins (Love Island 2019) said: "And there we go I'm crying again!!!!!!
"Love you so much."
Love Island 2018 contestant Zara McDermott also shared warm wishes.
She said: "I'm sobbing my eyes out.
"Congratulations to both of you. What beautiful news!"