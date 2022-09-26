The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Molly-Mae Hague announces pregnancy in adorable Instagram video

Will Durrant

Published: 9:59 AM September 26, 2022
Molly-Mae Hague has announced she is pregnant in an Instagram video posted yesterday (Sunday, September 25)

Molly-Mae Hague has announced she is pregnant in an Instagram video posted yesterday (Sunday, September 25) - Credit: @mollymae/Instagram

Hitchin's Molly-Mae Hague is expecting her first child with professional boxer Tommy Fury.

The Love Island couple announced their news in a video posted to Instagram yesterday (Sunday, September 25).

The 23-year-old fashion director met her beau on the fifth season of Love Island in 2019 - three years ago.

Taking to Instagram, Molly-Mae posted a video soundtracked with Lord Huron's viral song "The Night We Met".

In a clip from the Love Island season five final, Molly-Mae says: "I love you so much and I can't wait for the adventures that we haven't even dreamed of yet."

The black-and-white video then cuts to a video of Molly-Mae showing off her baby bump with Tommy Fury, her boyfriend and half-brother of boxing superstar Tyson Fury.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury share a hug in an Instagram video to announce Molly-Mae's pregnancy

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury share a hug in an Instagram video to announce Molly-Mae's pregnancy - Credit: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae shows off her baby bump on Instagram

Molly-Mae shows off her baby bump on Instagram - Credit: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae and Tommy finished runner-up in Love Island season five, with Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea crowned the 2019 winners.

Since coupling up on the ITV2 hit, they have moved in together - first in Manchester and later into a Cheshire mansion, rumoured to be worth £4 million.

Molly-Mae was appointed creative director at online fashion brand PrettyLittleThing in 2021, curating a PLT fashion show earlier this year.

Fans, friends and relatives have congratulated Molly-Mae on her latest announcement, which has amassed more than 2.3 million likes on Instagram.

Sister Zoe Ellen Hague said: "Love all three of you so much.

"You’re going to be incredible parents."

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, pictured here in 2020

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, pictured here in 2020 - Credit: Ian West/PA

Family and friends of Molly-Mae, from Hitchin, ready to greet her and Tommy Fury at Stansted Airport after Love Island 2019

Family and friends of Molly-Mae, from Hitchin, ready to greet her and Tommy Fury at Stansted Airport after Love Island 2019 - Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague share a kiss at Stansted Airport on their return to the UK after Love Island 2019

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague share a kiss at Stansted Airport on their return to the UK after Love Island 2019 - Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury meet up after Tommy won a light-heavyweight boxing contest in Telford

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury meet up after Tommy won a light-heavyweight boxing contest in Telford, Shropshire - Credit: Bradley Collyer/PA

Maura Higgins (Love Island 2019) said: "And there we go I'm crying again!!!!!!

"Love you so much."

Love Island 2018 contestant Zara McDermott also shared warm wishes.

She said: "I'm sobbing my eyes out.

"Congratulations to both of you. What beautiful news!"

