A happy couple at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire. Knebworth House and Barns has received a wedding venue award from ‘Hitched’. - Credit: www.soulphotography.co.uk / @soulphotography

Happy couples have named Knebworth House as one of the best wedding vendors in the UK.

Knebworth House and Barns has received a coveted wedding venue award in the first edition of The Hitched Wedding Awards.

Decided by Hitched couples, the awards highlight the wedding businesses that have provided exceptional quality of work and customer service.

Knebworth House was recognised in the Wedding Venues category as one of the most recommended by married couples.

This accolade demonstrates how valued this venue is within the sector, as so many couples they have worked with have left them positive feedback.

“We are thrilled to be recognised as one of the most recommended wedding venues in the UK," said general manager Alice Wallwork.

"We have an amazing team of people at Knebworth House and Barns who work hard and take pride in delivering unique and memorable wedding days for our happy couples.

"It is great to see this rewarded with a Hitched.co.uk Wedding Award."

Hatfield House and North Mymms Park were also Hertfordshire winners in the category.

More than 16,000 venues and suppliers participated in the awards in total.

This year’s awards are based on nearly eight million opinions from couples who use Hitched.co.uk and their international counterparts to help plan their weddings.

Knebworth House is a memorable and unique setting for a civil wedding ceremony, wedding breakfast and reception.

Set in 250 acres of beautiful rolling Hertfordshire countryside, Knebworth House and Barns provides a picturesque location for a wedding.

With four barns, a wedding gazebo within the formal gardens, and two unique rooms within Knebworth House there are plenty of locations to choose from and endless opportunities to make your dream wedding a reality.

The complete list of award winners for the different categories can be found at hitched.co.uk/wedding-awards.