Finding jobs in a post-pandemic world can be difficult, especially with many local businesses closing down due to multiple lockdowns.

To help with this, we’ve put together a list of the highest paid jobs currently available in Hertfordshire to help you get back on the wagon and earning as much as possible.

1. Senior Quantity Surveyor, Hertfordshire - £70,000 - £75,000

One of the many jobs to be found on Jobs 24, Linear Recruitment is advertising for a Senior Quantity Surveyor with a salary between £70,000 and £75,000 per annum.

The role would involve working for a regional Civil Infrastructure Engineering company, with responsibilities including maintaining important commercial data, providing support the company’s project team and guaranteeing the fulfilment of contractual obligations.

The successful candidate will have an HND/degree in quantity surveying or equivalent qualification, previous experience within the industry, familiarity of construction law and extensive experience in commercial management.

2. Senior Commercial Manager, Hertfordshire - £65,000 - £75,000

An opportunity for a Senior Commercial Manager has become available at Chilled Food, a partner of Tesco.

The salary is £65,000 to £75,000 per annum, and would see the successful candidate working for a leading manufacturer of chilled food products.

The job demands that the individual in the role will use their account management skills to help drive the business forward, whilst working closely with Tesco to problem solve and innovate.

What’s more, this role in particular will provide the opportunity for progression into a Tesco Account Director in two years' time.

3. Senior Finance Manager, Harpenden - £65,000 - £70,000

A Harpenden-based opportunity for a Senior Finance Manager is being promoted by Ultimate Banking, with an annual salary of up to £70,000.

The position would be working for a medium-sized mortgage and savings provider, recording, controlling and reporting cash flows.

Other responsibilities include budgeting, forecasting, tax reporting and other financial activities. The Senior Finance Manager will report to the business and Board of the Society.

In return, professional development benefits, a company bonus, BUPA cover amongst others will be provided by the firm.

4. Tax Accountant (VAT), Welwyn Garden City - £50,000 - £60,000

The role of Tax Accountant (VAT) has become available, promoted by recruitment agency Randstad Financial & Professional.

The role requires candidates to support senior financial stakeholders in both advisory and compliance capacities.

Seen as an expert in everything VAT-related, the individual working within the role will work on a range of projects, as well as manage HMRC interactions.

The Tax Accountant (VAT) will also be expected to provide solutions and influence key decisions.

5. Business Manager, Hertfordshire - £45,000 - £50,000

A Business Manager position has become available, with a salary between £45,000 and £50,000.

The role has been promoted by The Recruitment Solution on behalf of a motor trading and retail company.

Benefits include a company car, training and development programmes and an employee discount scheme.

The successful candidate will be expected to be responsible for the sale of financial products to customer's individual budget levels, bring a positive can-do attitude and demonstrate a strong background in selling vehicle-related products.

