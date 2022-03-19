The 8 best places to live in Hertfordshire have been decided on by readers of popular lifestyle blog Muddy Stilettos.

Readers voted on the best place to live in Herts and love it's charming villages, towns filled with culture and independent outlets. Known for being a commuter belt to London, the county has much more to offer than just links to the capital.





1. Hitchin

Taking the crown, Hitchin has topped the list as the number one best place to live as voted for by Muddy Stilettos readers. Muddy Stilettos said: "It has everything you want and more." From the quaint picturesque housing in the market town of Hitchin to its rich amount of independent businesses and lush green outdoor spaces, we can see why it landed the #1 spot.



2. St Albans



Coming in second place is St Albans, readers loved the city for it's community spirit and feel. We can't disagree with that as St Albans lives and breathes all things community. Whether its volunteering or taking part in the charity Pancake Day Race each year, St Albans residents are here to make the city their own! Muddy Stilettos also loved "great pubs, restaurants, independent shops" but also acknowledged the rising prices to live in such a well-loved city.



St Albans Abbey is a sight to be seen. - Credit: Will Durrant



3. Tring

Taking the bronze medal Tring came in third. Described by Muddy Stilettos as the 'under-the-radar- town, they loved the "high street packed with indies, a family-friendly feel and direct access to the Chilterns." We love the Hertfordshire hidden gem's green spaces and natural beauty.

Tring is a real Hertfordshire gem. - Credit: Google

4. Harpenden

Placing fourth is Harpenden. Muddy Stilettos said "It's built for those who enjoy the finer things in life. The connections to London are stratospherically fast, and it's packed with great pubs, restaurants and independent shops." The readers were also 'sold' on the Space NK store there. We can't help but agree their charming farmers market and array of places to eat and drink are fantastic.

Harpenden High Street has a great array of independent businesses. - Credit: Danny Loo

5. Hertingfordbury

Next on the list is Hertfordbury, Muddy Stilettos adored it's "picturesque rural charm and great pub, fab schools and village community." The village is perfect for those who enjoy village life and idyllic surroundings but is not too far from Hertford if you need a trip out for other amenities.

Hertingfordbury is a beautiful place to live in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Google

6. Much Hadham

Coming in a respectable sixth place is Much Hadham. Muddy Stilettos dubbed the village "stupidly picturesque" and "one of Hertfordshire's real beauties." We completely agree and love to take a wander through the village, enjoy the scenery and quaint cottages that line the roads.

The cottages in Much Hadham are straight out of a novel. - Credit: Google

7. Rickmansworth

In seventh place Rickmansworth was a hit with Muddy Stilettos. It said: "It's buzzy, it's local, it's surrounded by nature...and it's also on the tube! Rickmansworth is a commuter's dream." A real beauty Rickmansworth is well worth a visit, whether it's a sunny day or not, their nature beauty spots can be enjoyed all year round.

Rickmansworth has some beautiful nature spots on offer. - Credit: Google

8. Radlett

Last but certainly not least Radlett placed 8th in Hertfordshire's best places to live by Muddy Stilettos. It said: "Nestled in-between St Albans and Elstree, the rural village of Radlett packs a big punch." The rural village is certainly another Hertfordshire gem and a bustling high street with everything to offer.

Radlett was last but certainly not least in the Muddy Stilettos ranking. - Credit: Google





Hitchin will now compete against the other counties across the country to be named Muddy Stilettos best place to live.



