Plans to turn a Grade II* listed 14th century building in Stevenage into a home have been submitted to the local authority, after controversial plans for it to become a children's nursery were withdrawn.

Applicant John James had originally wanted to turn Chells Manor House, in Chells Lane, into a nursery, but residents raised concerns over parking and traffic congestion.

The plans were withdrawn due to "access concerns," property consultant Carter Jonas said, on behalf of Mr James.

An application has now been submitted to Stevenage Borough Council for Mr James to reinstate the building as a home.

It is currently vacant, but was once a high-status house, then a farmhouse, and office use has been permitted since 1987.

Carter Jonas said: "Returning the building to residential use is a heritage benefit. The opportunity to remove unsympathetic adaptations resulting from the previous commercial use is also a benefit."