The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > Lifestyle >

Change of plans for 14th century manor house after controversial application withdrawn

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 12:30 PM June 8, 2022
Chells Manor House in Stevenage

A planning application has been submitted to turn Chells Manor House in Stevenage back into a home - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to turn a Grade II* listed 14th century building in Stevenage into a home have been submitted to the local authority, after controversial plans for it to become a children's nursery were withdrawn.

Applicant John James had originally wanted to turn Chells Manor House, in Chells Lane, into a nursery, but residents raised concerns over parking and traffic congestion.

The plans were withdrawn due to "access concerns," property consultant Carter Jonas said, on behalf of Mr James.

An application has now been submitted to Stevenage Borough Council for Mr James to reinstate the building as a home.

It is currently vacant, but was once a high-status house, then a farmhouse, and office use has been permitted since 1987.

Carter Jonas said: "Returning the building to residential use is a heritage benefit. The opportunity to remove unsympathetic adaptations resulting from the previous commercial use is also a benefit."

Hertfordshire Heritage
Stevenage Borough Council
Planning and Development
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

Traffic cameras show bumper-to-bumper queues on the A1(M) near Stevenage ahead of Liam Gallagher's Knebworth concert (June 3)

Herts Live News | Updated

Bumper-to-bumper queues on A1(M) before Liam Gallagher concert at Knebworth

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Luton Crown Court, where Patrick Sharp, 18, of Stevenage, appeared via video-link

Luton Crown Court

Date set for trial of man suspected of killing Kajetan Migdal

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Extra tickets for Liam Gallagher's two Knebworth Park shows have been released.

Music

Liam Gallagher setlist for Knebworth Park concert return

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage singer-songwriter Gabz has come out as transgender

TikTok

Stevenage Britain's Got Talent star comes out as transgender

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon