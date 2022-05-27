Gallery

We've put together a list of some of the most memorable royal visits to Hertfordshire from down the years. - Credit: Archant

Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee weekend, we have trawled our archives to look back at some of Her Majesty's most memorable visits to Hertfordshire.

The Queen has been a lifelong visitor to the county, having spent many of her childhood years in and around St Paul's Walden, near Hitchin.

Princes Elizabeth - now Queen Elizabeth II - in St Paul's Walden, near Hitchin, where her mother was christened - Credit: Hitchin Museum/Archant

Queen Elizabeth II visited the factory of English Electric Aviation Ltd during her tour of Stevenage New Town in 1959. - Credit: PA

Her life in Hertfordshire - both as princess and monarch - has been photographed a countless number of times along the way.

Those who saw or even met her will have memories that last a lifetime.

Here are some of Queen Elizabeth II's most iconic visits to Hertfordshire.

1. Maundy Sunday, St Albans (1957)

On April 18, 1957, Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh visited St Albans Abbey for the Maundy Sunday service.

This was the first time since the days of Charles II (who died in 1685) that the sovereign has distributed Maundy money outside of London's borders.

Her Majesty can be seen wearing a long jacket and a headdress, clutching a bouquet of flowers.

Behind her are members of The Queen's Bodyguard and the Yeoman of the Guard.

Today's Bishop of St Albans, the Rt Revd Dr Alan Smith, described the Platinum Jubilee - which will culminate in a celebration over the four-day weekend (Thursday, June 2 - Sunday, June 4) - as a "wonderful occasion".

He said: "The Diocese of St Albans covers all of Hertfordshire, with hundreds of local churches and thousands of members.

"We bring loyal greetings to Her Majesty the Queen on the wonderful occasion of her Platinum Jubilee.

"She has visited the diocese on many occasions, from as far back as 1957 when the Royal Maundy ceremony was held in St Albans Cathedral, through to 2016 when she visited Berkhamsted School.

"As Supreme Governor of the Church of England she has been and remains a constant example, both of personal faith and of Christian commitment, conduct and values.

"We celebrate her long and fruitful reign and offer our prayers and best wishes on this momentous occasion.

"Long live the Queen!"

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visiting St Albans Abbey in 1957. - Credit: PA

2. Stevenage New Town (1959)

On April 20, 1959, Queen Elizabeth II visited the factory of English Electric Aviation Ltd during her tour of Stevenage New Town.

Her Majesty can be seen wearing a jacket, scarf, hat and gloves in front of a Thunderbird surface-to-air missile.

Queen Elizabeth II visited the factory of English Electric Aviation Ltd during her tour of Stevenage New Town in 1959. - Credit: PA

Her Majesty declared the Stevenage new town open on her 1959 visit - 13 years after the town was first designated in 1946.

She visited one of the homes in Wilgram Way, and took in Longmeadow School.

The Queen also unveiled a panel on the side of the Town Square clock tower.

It reads: "On April 20 1959, this panel was unveiled by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to commemorate her visit to Stevenage upon the completion of the first stage of the Town Centre and the naming of Queensway."

Queen Elizabeth II visiting a new home during her visit of Stevenage New Town, Hertfordshire. - Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II visiting Stevenage in April 1959, courtesy of Stevenage Museum - Credit: Archant

Councillor Sharon Taylor, the current leader of Stevenage Borough Council said: “We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration (the Platinum Jubilee).

"It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with beacons and music.

"We are honoured to be part of this special event for Her Majesty, The Queen’s 70th year as our Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth on her Platinum Jubilee."

3. Red Nose Day, Stevenage (2003)

The Queen returned to Stevenage on Red Nose Day, in 2003.

On this visit, she met Stevenage locals Jenna Curell, 21, and Sasha Archer, 19, both wearing red noses for Comic Relief.

Queen Elizabeth II meets Lenny the guide dog and owner Jenny Revell, at North Hertfordshire College. - Credit: PA

She also opened North Hertfordshire College's new "cyber café".

Her Majesty toured the café, and revisited St Albans Cathedral during the day.

The monarch also met Lenny the guide dog, who took to Her Majesty well.

The Queen met Stevenage locals Jenna Currell, 21 (left), and Sasha Archer, 19, both wearing red noses for Comic Relief Day at North Hertfordshire College. - Credit: PA

4. Royal Veterinary College, Hatfield (2003)

Queen Elizabeth II visited the Royal Veterinary College, Hatfield in 2003.

RVC is part of the University of London, and its chancellor is Princess Anne, The Queen's daughter.

On her 2003 visit, Her Majesty opened the Eclipse Building, when she was presented with a miniature statue of Eclipse.

Prince Philip also visited to open the new Large Animal Clinical Centre.

The Queen was presented with a statue of Eclipse on her visit. - Credit: Royal Veterinary Hospital

During her visit to the venue, the Queen watched a horse on a treadmill as it recovered from injury.

Professor Stuart Reid CBE, president and principal of the Royal Veterinary College, said: "Over the course of our institution’s history, it has been an honour to welcome Her Majesty The Queen to the Royal Veterinary College on several occasions.

"With a shared interest in animals, it has been a great privilege to showcase the work of the RVC to Her Majesty knowing her commitment to science and education, and the communities we serve.

"Throughout her reign she has been a constant source of inspiration to many people around the world and, as we celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, on behalf of the RVC, I extend our warmest congratulations to Her Majesty on this momentous occasion."

Queen Elizabeth II visited the Royal Veterinary College in Hatfield, in 2003. - Credit: PA

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II watches a horse on a treadmill during a visit to The Royal Veterinary College in Hertfordshire. - Credit: PA

The Queen opened a field station for the Royal Veterinary College in 1959. - Credit: Royal Veterinary College

5. Hatfield House (2012)

In Her Majesty's Diamond Jubilee year, celebrating 60 years on the throne, she visited Hatfield House.

The mansion, set in the Hertfordshire countryside, was the childhood home of Tudor rulers King Edward VI and Queen Elizabeth I.

In the grounds of Hatfield House, she planted an oak sapling to mark her Jubilee, and greeted children and well-wishers in the historic Hatfield Park.

A 21-strong chamber choir from Beaumont School in St Albans performed for her as she met with Hatfield mayor Caron Juggins and Welwyn mayor Helen Bromley.

Then Welwyn Hatfield mayor Helen Bromley meets the Queen - Credit: Archant

Her Majesty meeting locals in the grounds of Hatfield House. - Credit: Hatfield House

The 21-strong chamber choir from Beaumont School in St Albans entertain the Queen at Hatfield House - Credit: Photo supplied

6. Hitchin (2012)

Queen Elizabeth II visited Hitchin after her visit to Hatfield in 2012.

She was moved to tears by the reception which the residents of Hitchin gave her.

Queen stepping of the train in Hitchin - Credit: Archant

Queen Elizabeth II was moved to tears by the reception she received in Hitchin, which is near St Paul's Walden, where her mother grew up - Credit: citizenside.com (2012)

Her Majesty with her entourage travelled into the town by train. In a procession, her cars travelled along Walsworth Road and down Hermitage Road, where The Queen was greeted by crowds in the Market Square.

The Queen is pictured arriving in Hitchin, before travelling along Walsworth Road and turning down Hermitage Road, before arriving in the Market Square.

The Queen's arrival in Hitchin. - Credit: citizenside.com

Queen's visit to Hitchin - Credit: Archant

7. Lister Hospital (2012)

After her jam-packed day at Hatfield Park and Hitchin, The Queen made her way from Hitchin to Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

Crowds arrived in droves to catch a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth II.

Once there, she met chief executive of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust Nick Carver, and together, they declared the hospital's new maternity unit open.

The Queen met the mothers of new-born children at the new Lister maternity unit.

The Queen shakes hands with Nick Carver, chief executive of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust - Credit: Archant

The crowds are kept amused as they await the Queen's arrival - Credit: Archant

Proud mums show off their newborn babies to the Queen - Credit: Archant

Maria Williams, who was a Band 7 CLU (consultant-led unit) coordinator at the time of the visit, said: "I remember it as being a warm and sunny day - everyone was excited!

"It was one of those days where all the colours are so vivid - the sky was clear, all the red, white, and blue flags, the sun shining and people smiling.

"There were lots of people outside waiting, with the children being entertained by clowns and performers.

"It was lovely knowing she met all different groups of staff, the women, and their new babies!"

Maria is now a clinical governance coordinator within Lister Hospital's Diamond Jubilee Maternity Unit.

The Queen visited Lister Hospital in Stevenage this morning (Thursday) to officially open the new maternity unit - Credit: Archant

8. 475 years of Berkhamsted School (2016)

On May 6, 2016, Queen Elizabeth II returned to Hertfordshire to celebrate the 475th anniversary of Berkhamsted School.

The trip marked the first visit from a reigning monarch at the school.

Dressed in pink, The Queen inspected a line of cadets from the school's Combined Cadet Force.

Berkhamsted School pupils are celebrating this year's jubilee with afternoon teas and 1950s-style PE lessons. - Credit: Berkhamsted School

Pupils made commemorative plates for the visit and looked back at significant events which had taken place throughout her life.

Richard Backhouse, principal of Berkhamsted Schools Group, said: "Berkhamsted School was privileged to receive a visit from Her Majesty The Queen, our patron, in May 2016.

"This term, our pupils are celebrating the historic occasion of her Platinum Jubilee with afternoon teas, 1950s PE workouts, and assemblies regarding her service and dedication to our country.

"We congratulate Her Majesty on such an outstanding achievement."

Queen Elizabeth II at Berkhamsted School. - Credit: Adam Hollier / Berkhamsted School