Museum to celebrate LGBT+ History Month with display and talk

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM February 9, 2022
North Herts Museum is celebrating LGBT+ History Month 2022 this February

The curator of North Herts Museum will give a talk on the history of marriage in honour of LGBT+ History Month.

Keith Fitzpatrick-Matthews will explore how marriage practices have evolved over time, in the talk entitles 'Love and Marriage'.

The talk will take place at 7.30pm on Wednesday, February 23, and costs £5 including complimentary tea or coffee.

The museum has also put up a display in the Terrace Gallery which includes the first civil partnership certificate issued in North Herts on December 21, 2005.

Also included in the display are paintings by Margaret Thomas, who lived with her same-sex partner for 60 years, and by Katie Wilson - a local transgender woman.

There is also information about James Allen, a transgender man who was landlord of The Sun (now The Victoria) in Baldock in about 1809.

To buy tickets to the talk visit https://north-herts-museum.arttickets.org.uk/

