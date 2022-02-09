A commute through time: History in the station underpass

The commute through time exhibition features the underpass panels from Hitchin station - Credit: Karyn Haddon

An exhibition at North Herts Museum this month will highlight the history of Hitchin through station underpass murals.

The commute through time exhibition will feature seven panels of photographs which currently decorate Hitchin station's underpass.

The panels cover the themes of recreation, shop frontages, transport, historic moments, football, faces and agriculture.

At the station, the remaining panels cover industry, war and modern Hitchin, alongside town maps from the 1750s, 1818 and 1930.

Cllr Sam Collins, executive member for enterprise, the arts and transport, said: “Those who know me will know quite how passionate I am about the history of our area, from the Roman remains near Hitchin to farming and agriculture right across North Hertfordshire we have a fascinating heritage and one to be proud of."

The exhibition runs at North Herts Museum in Brand Street, Hitchin until February 20.