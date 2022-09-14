7 Hertfordshire locations visited by King Charles III

Charles III, then Prince of Wales, on a visit to the Purcell Music School in 1998 - Credit: Michael Stephens/PA

Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the former Prince Charles has acceded to the throne.

King Charles III was invested as the Prince of Wales in 1969 - a title which has since passed to his son, William - and carrying that title, he visited Hertfordshire and its communities on numerous occasions.

Here are seven Hertfordshire locations that His Majesty has visited in the past.

1. Wenta Business Centre, Watford

HRH Prince Charles, now HM King Charles III, opened The Wenta Business centre, Watford, in 1986. - Credit: Wenta

In 1986, His Majesty visited Watford in order to open Watford Enterprise Agency's first business centre.

The site is now known as The Wenta Business Centre and sits on Colne Way, Watford.

The not-for-profit social enterprise offers advice, training and workspaces for business owners.

The visit was organised as part of the then-Prince's role as Chairman of Business in the Community.

It involved a reception at the Wenta café, and a half-hour tour of the location.

2. Purcell School for Young Musicians, Bushey

Charles III, then Prince of Wales, accepts a UNESCO Mozart Gold Medal on behalf of the Purcell Music School, Hertfordshire, in 2003 - Credit: John Stillwell/PA

The then-Prince of Wales formally opened the Purcell School for Young Musicians' campus in Bushey during his visit in 1998.

In 2003, he also accepted the the UNESCO Mozart Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution To Arts Education on behalf of the school.

The King remains the Purcell School's Royal Patron, having renewed this role in 2018.

In 2012, he described the establishment as "an extraordinary institution with a very special place in my heart".

3. Coptic Orthodox Church Centre, Stevenage

Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad of Jordan joined the then-Prince in visiting the church. - Credit: Archant

In December 2013, His Majesty visited the Coptic Orthodox Church Centre at Shephalbury Manor, Stevenage

The Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad of Jordan joined the then-Prince on his visit, during which a short service was held.

The pair also met with young people who volunteer for the church’s homeless ministry.

The royal said of his visit: "It has been a privilege to come to Stevenage, to join you in witnessing a small part of a Coptic Christian service".

4. Oshwal Association of the UK, Potters Bar

The Oshwal Association of the UK is home to country’s largest Jain Temple. - Credit: Archant

His Majesty visited the Oshwal Association of the UK in Potters Bar in January 2015.

The association runs the country’s largest Jain Temple, with the visit marking the 25th anniversary of the Institute of Jainology.

During the visit, the then-Prince Charles was presented with a special Ahimsa Award by the Institute.

He was also anointed with the tilak - a paste made of ash, vermillion, clay, or turmeric - on his forehead.

5. Hatfield House, Hatfield

King Charles visited a St Albans jeweller during his visit to Hatfield House. - Credit: Yvonne Chakraborty

In 2015, the King visited a jeweller in the grounds of Hatfield House.

Fiona Rae hosted Charles III at her studio and shop in the historic building's courtyard.

The St Albans-based jeweller still runs the outlet, and has held a royal warrant since 2001.

At the time, Fiona Rae said: "There was much excitement in the courtyard whilst people gathered to catch a glimpse of HRH.

"It was a wonderful surprise for our customers and visitors on this special day.”

6. Yavneh College, Borehamwood

King Charles III learns how to make balloon headwear on a visit to Yavneh College, Borehamwood in 2017 - Credit: Toby Melville/PA

King Charles III with chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis on a visit to Yavneh College, Borehamwood - Credit: Toby Melville/PA

In 2017 Yavneh College in Borehamwood was recognised for its work in the community by chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis.

The rabbi invited His Majesty to visit the school, and the former Prince of Wales received a guided tour.

He was also invited to make a balloon crown by rabbi Avrohom Zeidman, who works for a charity which provides gifts for children with special needs.

His Majesty also packed a box of food for Tu B'Shevat, the Jewish New Year of the Trees.

7. Elstree Studios, Borehamwood

Then-Prince Charles and his wife Camilla visited the Eastenders set earlier this year, and filmed some scenes to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: PA

Charles and Camilla visited the BBC EastEnders set earlier this year (2022).

The duo filmed some scenes during the visit to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

They were also given a tour of the location, receiving a glimpse behind the scenes of the BBC soap.