Mo Gilligan and AJ Odudu presenting The Big Breakfast reboot in summer 2022 - Credit: Ricky Darko/Channel 4

Channel 4's The Big Breakfast is coming to Hitchin.

The team behind the Big Breakfast reboot will be filming in the North Herts town for this series' final episode on Saturday, September 3.

A show spokesperson said: "I can confirm The Big Breakfast hosted by presenters Melvin Odoom and Harriet Rose will be in Hitchin Market Place from 10am to 12.30pm."

They added members of the public could be in with a chance of winning cash on TV.

Channel 4's The Big Breakfast first aired in 1992, in a programme presented by Chris Evans and Gaby Roslin.

The show ended in 2002 and featured Zoe Ball, Denise van Outen, Richard Bacon and Liza Tarbuck, among many others, as presenters throughout its 10 years on screen.

Interviewers "On The Bed" included Lily Savage (Paul O'Grady), Vanessa Feltz, Sara Cox and Johnny Vegas.

A rebooted version of the show began on Saturday, August 13 after a one-off episode in September 2021.

Presented by Mo Gilligan and AJ Odudu, the four-episode series is based in a mansion house in the Potters Bar area of Hertfordshire.

Guests in the 2022 reboot have included double BAFTA winner Big Zuu, comedian Joe Lycett, Paralympian and Celebrity MasterChef 2021 winner Kadeena Cox, UK Eurovision entrant Sam Ryder, singer-songwriter Rita Ora and Denise van Outen.

Former Radio One DJ Melvin Odoom and former MTV presenter Harriet Rose have toured the UK, taking part in challenges and putting members of the public to the test.

Comedian Judi Love has led the return of the "On The Bed" interview.

A show spokesperson said they hope The Big Breakfast will return after this series' final broadcast on Saturday.