A recipe for success: how you can become a head chef in north Norfolk

Promotion

The Woodland Holiday Park has an exciting opportunity for a talented head chef to join their team and run Marlings Bar and Restaurant. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Don’t miss out on an opportunity to run a kitchen and embark on a role that you’ve been working towards your whole career.

Andrew Hird, general manager at Woodland Holiday Park, shares why north Norfolk is a wonderful place to put down roots and tells us more about working and living on the owners exclusive holiday park, and the head chef position available at their on-site restaurant.

He reveals why working and living on the park is the perfect chance for someone who is looking for a change of pace, to take the next step in their career, find a fresh start for their family, and explore some of the UK’s most glorious landscapes.

Living and working along Norfolk’s stunning coastline

Living on the park in Trimingham, your family can make the most of what Norfolk offers, reconnect with nature, enjoy walks through the woodland, along Cromer’s cascading clifftops and take in East Anglia’s awe-inspiring broads.

Living and working on the park, you will have the chance to make the most of Norfolk's stunning coastline and countryside. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

"Located near some of Norfolk's best beaches and nestled among 80 acres of beautiful countryside, Woodland Holiday Park is a wonderful place to live and work," Andrew says.

“There are plenty of activities to keep you entertained, historic towns and villages to explore and the thriving, artistic city of Norwich isn’t far, meaning you won’t feel cut off or excluded.”

“Good transport links make it easy for you to travel to London and other areas of the UK, and there are great local schools nearby."

A wonderful home for all the family

As well as running the park’s restaurant, accommodation will be provided for the new head chef and their family. The luxurious two-bedroom holiday lodge is fully furnished, complete with all the home comforts you could need and finished to the highest standards. It is pet-friendly, double-glazed, central heated and comes with free wi-fi.

It will make the perfect escape for your family, and you can transform the lodge into an idyllic country bolthole. Having your accommodation sorted will make planning your move to Norfolk easier and will allow your children to benefit from growing up in this culturally rich and picturesque region.

Accommodation will be provided for the head chef and their family in a luxury two-bedroom lodge on the park. - Credit: www.andrewhatfield.co.uk

Facilities include the recently renovated Trimingham Leisure Club, a 1.4 million-pound refurbishment that features an indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, steam room, sauna and spa. In the park, there is also a fishing lake, children’s playground and nature trail.

"We are a busy family-owned park, with full occupancy. Woodland Holiday Park is an owner's only resort, meaning owners can visit the site all year round in our stunning holiday homes, making use of the excellent facilities," Andrew explains.

You will also enjoy access to the park's leisure centre fitted with an indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, steam room, sauna and spa. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

“Our head chef will benefit from a free gym membership, access to the Leisure Club, and becoming a part of our loving community."

The chance of a lifetime – running a successful restaurant

Marlings Bar and Restaurant is Woodland Park’s hub, where owners enjoy meeting, dining and drinking almost every night of the week.

“It’s a 144-capacity restaurant that’s been at the heart of our park since we opened,” Andrew reveals. “Sadly, the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic mean we are now searching for an experienced head chef to breathe fresh life into the place, and make this restaurant’s kitchen the beating drum of our park once more.”

You will have the chance to design the restaurant’s menu, creating rustic, hearty signature dishes, as well as build and lead a kitchen brigade and play your part in writing the future of this successful business. The head chef role is a long-term salaried position. You will have one weekend off every month. Previous experience in controlling a busy kitchen and leading a team is essential.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for a chef looking to make their mark, add to their culinary portfolio, inspire other young chefs and share their food with the people of this park,” Andrew says.

“We’re keen to hear from passionate individuals, with many years in the food and hospitality industry, that are looking for a new challenge, wish to enjoy a slower pace of life in a glorious part of the UK, and become a permanent part of the Woodland Holiday Park family."

If you’re passionate about food, interested in taking the next step in your culinary career, and want to live and work in the beautiful north Norfolk countryside, this could be your chance.

For more information about the head chef position or to apply visit woodlandholidaypark.co.uk. Contact Sam on 01263 576030 or email pm@woodland-park.co.uk.