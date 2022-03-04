Gallery

Following a change in circumstances, Jake's previous owners could no longer take care of him. - Credit: RSPCA, Southridge Animal Centre

Across Hertfordshire, dogs, cats and all manner of pets who are currently in the care of the RSPCA, Blue Cross and similar organisations are waiting to be adopted.

We've put together a list of a few of the animals that are currently available for adoption across the county.

All have separate needs and individual quirks that make each animal unique. Take a look through the animals listed here and more on the organisations' own websites.

Megan & Paddy

Megan and Paddy come as a pair, with the duo available for adoption from Southridge Animal Centre, Potters Bar. - Credit: RSPCA, Southridge Animal Centre

Friends in the RSPCA's Southridge Animal Centre, Megan and Paddy come as a pair.

At similar ages, Megan is approximately 9-years-old, and Paddy is 10.

Both are very affectionate and require attention much of the time.

Paddy, however, does suffer with separation anxiety and is sensitive to being touched around the neck.

Both adore food and treats, with either being useful tools when training.

They require a home with no one below the age of 14 living there, a secure private garden, someone home most of the time and someone prepared to take them to training.

Linguine

Linguine can be adopted from the Blue Cross' Hertfordshire Rehoming Centre near Harpenden. - Credit: Blue Cross, Hertfordshire Rehoming Centre

10-year-old Linguine is currently staying at a Foster home in Kent, but is available for adoption from the Blue Cross' Hertfordshire Rehoming Centre in Harpenden.

He enjoys spending time with people, often greeting those caring for him at the door in the morning, and will even nudge people's hands for more attention.

He would require a garden where he can get fresh air and enjoy the sunshine in the summer months.

Linguine has recently been having some medical treatment, which his foster carers would discuss with any potential adopters.

Rick

Rick is a degu up for adoption from the RSPCA's Southridge Animal Centre. - Credit: RSPCA, Southridge Animal Centre

Rick the degu came from a house with over 300 degus. When the owner could no longer cope with the amount of animals in their care, Rick, among others, was handed over to the RSPCA.

He is now available for adoption from Southridge Animal Centre in Potters Bar.

Rick is in need of a home with a 1m x 1m x 1m enclosure, other degus to keep him company and an owner willing to let him meet his fellow degus slowly until they have bonded.

He will also require a range of toys and climbing spaces to preoccupy himself with.

Rick is known to climb on his carers and sit on their shoulders, he will also take food from their hands.

Jake

Jake the German Shepherd became available for adoption when his previous owners had a change in circumstances and could no longer look after him.

He is very sweet in nature but can be wary of strangers and often barks at new faces.

He loves attention and often nudges people if he believes they are not giving him enough attention.

Jake loves going for walks and gets very excited when he sees his lead.

He also enjoys playing with a tennis ball and would benefit from training classes.

Jake would require a home with no children either living there or visiting, no other pets, a secure garden, experienced dog owners, a cosy bed to retreat to, and a fairly quiet area.

He is also from the Southridge Animal Centre.

Simba

Simba is available for adoption from the RSPCA's Southridge Animal Centre in Potters Bar. - Credit: RSPCA, Southridge Animal Centre

Up for adoption from the RSPCA's Southridge Animal Centre in Potters Bar, Simba is a 7-year-old domestic shorthair cat with plenty of energy for playing games.

Simba is not a fan of children or other animals, but is full of character and is often causing mischief and providing entertainment.

He did have a previous owner before arriving at the RSPCA, but is now waiting for his new permanent home.

A great climber, Simba's behaviour is often characterised and "unpredictable" but charming.

Bobby

Bobby the black crossbreed rabbit is up for adoption at the Blue Cross' Hertfordshire Rehoming Centre. - Credit: Blue Cross, Hertfordshire Rehoming Centre.

Bobby is a 6-month-old black crossbreed rabbit, up for adoption at the Blue Cross' Hertfordshire Rehoming Centre.

He enjoys having enough space to exercise and explore, but is predominantly an indoor rabbit.

Ideally, he would be kept with a neutered female rabbit for company, and is already litter-trained so it is recommended that this be continued.

Bobby came into the Blue Cross' care at a young age and is a litle shy, so prefers for people to sit and wait until he comes to them.

He has a particular affinity with tunnels, and enjoys either relaxing in or running through them.

Fancy Nancy

Fancy Nancy, a white Fancy Pigeon is up for adoption from Southridge Animal Centre in Potters Bar. - Credit: RSPCA, Southridge Animal Centre

White Fancy Pigeon, Fancy Nancy, was found by the RSPCA as a stray and has never been claimed.

This bird would suit a pigeon enthusiast with a large outdoor aviary.

Fancy Nancy would also require other pigeons to bond with and an owner knowledgeable about pigeon-keeping.

Due to the current situation with bird flue, an aviary would need to be wild bird proof and have adequate biosecurity measures in place.

Fancy Nancy is two-years-old and can be adopted from Southridge Animal Centre in Potters Bar.