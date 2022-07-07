5 sustainable seafood recipes to try at home

Promotion

For the past few weeks, Letchworth has been part of the Sea Change Campaign, which has introduced residents to new dishes and raised awareness of why sustainable seafood is not only beneficial for our health, but the planet too.

From themed evenings with Michelin-star chef Simon Hulstone to promotions with Norwegian cod in local fish and chip shops, the people of Letchworth have been treated to a host of unique dining experiences.

A number of families have also been challenged with eating more seafood dishes at mealtimes, as it has been widely reported that UK consumers eat just half of the government’s recommended two portions of fish a week.

“We all know about the benefits of eating plant-based products, but seafood is often ignored when talking about what makes a healthy, sustainable diet,” says Hans Frode Kielland Asmyhr from Seafood from Norway, who are behind the Sea Change campaign.

“We want to help you introduce more ocean-based options to your diets at home, with this selection of simple, delicious dishes.”

Here are their top five recipe recommendations to try at home:

1) Norwegian cod burger – a healthy alternative to beef burgers

Ingredients – serves 4

600-800g cod fillets

2 tbsp vegetable oil or butter

For the guacamole:

2 avocados

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

Juice of 1 lime

2 tbsp reduced-fat soured cream

½ red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

Salt and pepper

Serve with:

4 burger buns

Few handfuls of rocket

1 small red onion, finely sliced

1-2 tomatoes, sliced

Method

Mash the avocado and mix it with the garlic, lime juice and soured cream to make the guacamole. If you want to give it a kick, add a little chilli and season with salt and pepper. Cut the cod into 4 pieces and fry in oil or butter for 2-3 minutes on each side until cooked through. Season with salt and pepper. Cut the burger buns in half. Add a spoonful of guacamole, rocket, red onion and tomato slices to the bottom half then place the cod on top. Add the burger top and serve.

2) Norwegian prawn quesadillas – a firm family favourite

Norwegian prawn quesadillas are guaranteed to be a hit with the whole family - Credit: Seafood From Norway

Ingredients – serves 4

400g cooked and peeled Norwegian prawns, defrosted

3 tbsp vegetable oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tsp red chilli flakes

1 red pepper, deseeded and cut into small pieces

8 tortilla wraps

100g reduced-fat cheese, grated

Few handfuls of mixed leaves

1 avocado, cut into chunks

Small bunch of fresh coriander

Lime juice

Salt

Method:

Heat 1 tbsp of the oil in a non-stick frying pan and fry the onion and garlic until golden. Add the chilli and red pepper and season with salt. Stir in the prawns. Add the prawns and veg and spread across 4 of the tortilla wraps. Sprinkle over the cheese then place the remaining tortilla wraps on top. Heat the remaining oil in the frying pan and fry the quesadillas, one at a time, on both sides until the cheese melts and the tortilla wraps have turned golden brown and crispy. Gently toss together the mixed leaves, avocado, coriander and lime juice. Cut the quesadillas into triangles and serve with the salad.





3) Sweet noodle salmon stir fry – a quick and simple meal

Sweet salmon noodles is a quick and simple weeknight dinner recipe - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ingredients – serves 4

4 Norwegian salmon fillets

1tbsp vegetable or rapeseed oil plus extra for oiling the foil

1 red onion, finely sliced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1tsp ginger puree or fresh grated ginger

400g stir-fry vegetables e.g. thinly sliced red and yellow peppers, carrots, mange tout, broccoli and beansprouts

2tbsp soy sauce

3tbsp sweet chilli sauce

2tbsp tomato puree

300g dried noodles

Pinch of ground white pepper

2 spring onions, finely chopped

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 180C/Gas mark 4. Wrap the salmon fillets in lightly oiled foil to form a parcel, place on a baking tray and cook for 20-25 minutes. When cooked, use two forks to remove the skin and gently flake into bite-sized pieces. Cook the noodles as per the instructions on the pack in a pan of boiling water. Once cooked, drain and briefly run under cold water. Set aside. Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Cook the onions until they begin to soften, then add the garlic, ginger and stir fry vegetables. (Note: if using beansprouts add with the noodles to keep crunchy). Stir the vegetables for 4-5 minutes until they begin to soften. Add the soy sauce, sweet chilli sauce and tomato puree together with the noodles and stir for 2 minutes until hot and thoroughly combined. Season with white pepper. Gently mix in the salmon. Sprinkle the chopped spring onions on top and serve.

4) Norwegian haddock with parsley mash and salsa verde – a healthy, yet wholesome dish

Salsa Verde Norwegian Haddock with Parsley Mash is a healthy and hearty meal - Credit: Seafood From Norway

Ingredients – serves 2

For the mash:

240g Norwegian haddock fillets

300g floury potatoes

20g butter

Handful of flat leaf parsley

½ tbsp plain flour

Splash of extra virgin olive oil

For the salsa verde:

Handful of flat leaf parsley

Handful of fresh mint

Chives

2 anchovy fillets

1tbsp capers

1tsp Dijon mustard

Splash of extra virgin olive oil

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200C. Add the potatoes to a pan of boiling water and cook until soft. Drain well and mash. Mix in the butter and parsley, season with salt and pepper and cover to keep warm. Dust the haddock fillets with flour and heat a splash of oil in a large non-stick frying pan until hot. Add the haddock, skin side down, and cook for 2 minutes until crispy. Transfer to a baking sheet and finish cooking in the oven for 5-6 minutes Combine all the salsa verde ingredients except the olive oil in a large bowl. Gradually stir in the oil until you get a thick dressing. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve the haddock on top of the mash with a dollop of salsa verde.

5) Norwegian salmon tray bake – perfect for the summer

Norwegian salmon tray bake is a light, healthy family meal perfect for summer - Credit: Seafood From Norway

Ingredients – serves 2

240g Norwegian salmon fillet

1 courgette

1 red onion

Half a yellow pepper

1 red pepper

3tbsp olive oil

125g cherry tomatoes

Handful of fresh basil

Salt and pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C, and line a baking tray with foil and baking parchment. In a large bowl, mix together the red and yellow peppers, onions, courgettes and garlic with the olive oil. Season with salt and black pepper. Place in the oven for 20 minutes until just beginning to brown. Remove the tray from the oven and stir in the vegetables. Add the cherry tomatoes and the salmon filets, brushing with the remaining olive oil. Return to the oven for around 10 minutes until the salmon is just cooked through. Scatter with torn basil leaves and serve.

To find out more about the Sea Change campaign, or for more recipe inspiration and top tips visit seafoodfromnorway.co.uk/seachange.



