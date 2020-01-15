Begin the new year in style at Roaring Meg Retail & Leisure

Debenhams at Roaring Meg offers an all-encompassing shopping and social experience. Photo: WILL DENNEHY www.willphoto.co.uk

Get 2020 off to a great start by visiting Stevenage's top shopping and social experience

Nandos and Costa at Debenhams. Photo: WILL DENNEHY Nandos and Costa at Debenhams. Photo: WILL DENNEHY

Are you feeling the January blues? Then why not treat yourself to some retail therapy at Debenhams at Roaring Meg Retail & Leisure?

With two huge floors of all your favourite brands under one roof, plus plenty of food and drink offerings, you have everything you could possibly need for that all-encompassing shopping and social experience. Here's what you can expect from a day out at Debenhams in Stevenage.

Start your day in the right way

Cafe de Pierre at Debenhams. Photo: WILL DENNEHY Cafe de Pierre at Debenhams. Photo: WILL DENNEHY

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and at Debenhams, there's plenty on offer.

Just like with the fashion offering, you are spoilt for choice when it comes to great food. At Costa, you've got the king of coffee and superb hearty grub. From rolls, croissants, toast and wraps to yoghurts, salad pots and porridge, the menu promises something for every breakfast preference.

A shopping experience which is tailored to you

Nandos is the perfect place to enjoy a tasty lunch during your shopping trip. Photo: WILL DENNEHY Nandos is the perfect place to enjoy a tasty lunch during your shopping trip. Photo: WILL DENNEHY

Picture this: you and your family have got a big event coming up and you want to look, and feel, like a million dollars. Or maybe you have looked in your wardrobe and feel the new decade is as good a time as any to revamp your style ahead of spring and summer.

How does having a style expert searching for all the latest looks free of charge sound? Pretty great, right?

With Debenhams at Roaring Meg, you can book a complimentary appointment with one of its top personal shoppers - the finest specially trained experts, who know the latest must-have trends like the back of their hands and will tailor their search to your very tastes.

Whether it is for yourself or someone else, you can book up to two hours for a seasonal wardrobe update or one-and-a-half hours for that special occasion you've got coming up. The hardest thing you will have to do is decide what you want to take home with you.

Lunch is calling

After a successful morning of shopping under your belt, it's time to recharge with a delicious lunch. Nandos is famous for its flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken and offers something for everyone, from wraps, burgers, pittas, on-and-off the bone chicken, chips, rice, garlic bread, salads and sharing platters.

If you fancy a treat, Debenhams has got you covered there too. With Café de Pierre, you've got the UK's number one cake and pastry shop, as well as Creams, which delivers a sweet, sweet, taste of America - all in one place.

There's a lot more at Roaring Meg too. Just outside the front doors of Debenhams, you are greeted by two of the biggest fast food brands - Burger King and Pizza Hut - and there's also a Harvester near the entrance if you fancy some traditional pub grub.

Finishing with a pamper

As well as a huge Boots store, were you aware that Stevenage's Debenhams is one of four locations across the UK that has a beauty hub?

Boasting a wide array of high-end brands including Tom Ford, Estee Lauder, Clinique, Mac, Smashbox, Origins and Aveda, Debenhams' staff have the expertise and knowledge across all of the brands to go with it.

Treat yourself to one of the department store's signature services from its beauty experts and make sure you leave feeling glowing and wonderful.

Visit roaringmeg.co.uk to find out more.