Review of the Year 2019: June

Simon Galbraith triumphant after completing his 938-mile cycle ride. Picture: Simon Galbraith Archant

June saw Simon Galbraith tackle a gruelling 938-mile charity cycle ride from Land's End to John O'Groats, raising more than £50,000 for struggling families in Stevenage and beyond.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Participants had the choice of a marathon, half marathon or 10k run in aid of the hospice. Picture: Martin Wootton Participants had the choice of a marathon, half marathon or 10k run in aid of the hospice. Picture: Martin Wootton

Simon finished the challenge in just seven days and donated all proceeds to Home-Start Herts, a charity which supports Herts families with young children.

Despite only starting serious cycling six months earlier, Simon and his team of five co-riders were in the saddle for close to nine hours each day - sustained by a supply of pork pies, jelly babies and bananas.

Pulling into John O'Groats on the final day, Simon said that "the thought that we did some good makes all the pain worth it".

June also saw the inaugural Hertfordshire Area of Natural Beauty Marathon in aid of Garden House Hospice Care.

Participants had the choice of a marathon, half marathon or 10k run in aid of the hospice. Picture: Martin Wootton Participants had the choice of a marathon, half marathon or 10k run in aid of the hospice. Picture: Martin Wootton

More than 400 stoic runners turned out for the race, which started and finished at the Offley Place Country Hotel - raising more than £40,000.

You may also want to watch:

Fourteen trekkers from North Herts were also fundraising for Garden House in June, as they completed the Three Peaks Challenge - climbing the UK's three highest mountains (Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Snowdon) in under 24 hours.

Trekker Andrew Tidmarsh said at the time: "My wife works at the hospice and I know the funding required to provide ongoing services. I wanted to test myself to see if I could raise money while also taking on a big challenge like this as well."

Fourteen trekkers taking on the Three Peaks Challenge for Garden House Hospice. Picture: GHHC Fourteen trekkers taking on the Three Peaks Challenge for Garden House Hospice. Picture: GHHC

Letchworth was celebrating in June after it was the first town in Hertfordshire to be awarded 'plastic-free' status.

Following a campaign by environmental group Plastic Free Letchworth, the town was awarded the status in recognition of its work reducing the impact of single-use plastics.

Julia Sondander, steering group leader of Plastic Free Letchworth, said: "There is a real sense of achievement reaching this first step of gaining plastic free status. The scheme has forced us to reach out across the town and meet new people."

Meanwhile in Hitchin, the North Hertfordshire Museum officially opened to the public - almost nine years after plans were first backed by councillors.

The entrance to the North Hertfordshire Museum at 14/15 Brand Street. Picture: Danny Loo The entrance to the North Hertfordshire Museum at 14/15 Brand Street. Picture: Danny Loo

Anne Jenkins, from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: "It is wonderful to see that the museum is ready to open its doors. We're delighted that it will emable more residents of North Herts and visitors to engage with the fascinating heritage of this area."