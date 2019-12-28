Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Review of the Year 2019: June

PUBLISHED: 12:19 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:19 28 December 2019

Simon Galbraith triumphant after completing his 938-mile cycle ride. Picture: Simon Galbraith

Simon Galbraith triumphant after completing his 938-mile cycle ride. Picture: Simon Galbraith

Archant

June saw Simon Galbraith tackle a gruelling 938-mile charity cycle ride from Land's End to John O'Groats, raising more than £50,000 for struggling families in Stevenage and beyond.

Participants had the choice of a marathon, half marathon or 10k run in aid of the hospice. Picture: Martin WoottonParticipants had the choice of a marathon, half marathon or 10k run in aid of the hospice. Picture: Martin Wootton

Simon finished the challenge in just seven days and donated all proceeds to Home-Start Herts, a charity which supports Herts families with young children.

Despite only starting serious cycling six months earlier, Simon and his team of five co-riders were in the saddle for close to nine hours each day - sustained by a supply of pork pies, jelly babies and bananas.

Pulling into John O'Groats on the final day, Simon said that "the thought that we did some good makes all the pain worth it".

June also saw the inaugural Hertfordshire Area of Natural Beauty Marathon in aid of Garden House Hospice Care.

Participants had the choice of a marathon, half marathon or 10k run in aid of the hospice. Picture: Martin WoottonParticipants had the choice of a marathon, half marathon or 10k run in aid of the hospice. Picture: Martin Wootton

More than 400 stoic runners turned out for the race, which started and finished at the Offley Place Country Hotel - raising more than £40,000.

You may also want to watch:

Fourteen trekkers from North Herts were also fundraising for Garden House in June, as they completed the Three Peaks Challenge - climbing the UK's three highest mountains (Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Snowdon) in under 24 hours.

Trekker Andrew Tidmarsh said at the time: "My wife works at the hospice and I know the funding required to provide ongoing services. I wanted to test myself to see if I could raise money while also taking on a big challenge like this as well."

Fourteen trekkers taking on the Three Peaks Challenge for Garden House Hospice. Picture: GHHCFourteen trekkers taking on the Three Peaks Challenge for Garden House Hospice. Picture: GHHC

Letchworth was celebrating in June after it was the first town in Hertfordshire to be awarded 'plastic-free' status.

Following a campaign by environmental group Plastic Free Letchworth, the town was awarded the status in recognition of its work reducing the impact of single-use plastics.

Julia Sondander, steering group leader of Plastic Free Letchworth, said: "There is a real sense of achievement reaching this first step of gaining plastic free status. The scheme has forced us to reach out across the town and meet new people."

Meanwhile in Hitchin, the North Hertfordshire Museum officially opened to the public - almost nine years after plans were first backed by councillors.

The entrance to the North Hertfordshire Museum at 14/15 Brand Street. Picture: Danny LooThe entrance to the North Hertfordshire Museum at 14/15 Brand Street. Picture: Danny Loo

Anne Jenkins, from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: "It is wonderful to see that the museum is ready to open its doors. We're delighted that it will emable more residents of North Herts and visitors to engage with the fascinating heritage of this area."

Most Read

Great Northern and Thameslink lines shut after person hit by train

There are major delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Man, 74, dies after Letchworth crash

A 74-year-old man has died in a crash with a lamppost in Letchworth.

Man arrested after police officer assaulted in Letchworth Tesco incident

A 26-year-old man was arrested today on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. Picture: Archant

Stevenage restaurant opens doors for free meals on Christmas Day

Misya Meze & Grill in Old Town are offering free meals on Christmas Day. Picture: Jacob Savill

Letchworth couple in appeal for stolen Christmas reindeer

Claire Bunyan has launched a social media campaign to help locate her family of stolen reindeer. Picture: Claire Bunyan

Most Read

Great Northern and Thameslink lines shut after person hit by train

There are major delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Man, 74, dies after Letchworth crash

A 74-year-old man has died in a crash with a lamppost in Letchworth.

Man arrested after police officer assaulted in Letchworth Tesco incident

A 26-year-old man was arrested today on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. Picture: Archant

Stevenage restaurant opens doors for free meals on Christmas Day

Misya Meze & Grill in Old Town are offering free meals on Christmas Day. Picture: Jacob Savill

Letchworth couple in appeal for stolen Christmas reindeer

Claire Bunyan has launched a social media campaign to help locate her family of stolen reindeer. Picture: Claire Bunyan

Latest from the The Comet

Review of the Year 2019: June

Simon Galbraith triumphant after completing his 938-mile cycle ride. Picture: Simon Galbraith

Stevenage Tesco shoppers help feed more than 2,000 people at Christmas with food donations

More than 2,000 people will be fed due to Stevenage Tesco shoppers donations. Picture: Pete Maclaine/ParsonsMedia.net

MBE honour for two decades of voluntary work across Herts’ emergency services

Roy Aldwin will receive an MBE for his volunteering and dedication to Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. Picture: HCC

Ashwell naturalist awarded BEM in New Year’s Honours List

72-year-old Trevor has been recognised for his pioneering contributions towards plant and beetle biological records in Hertfordshire. Picture: HNHS

Stevenage’s Kennedy: ‘It’s time to get my life and career back on track’

Ben Kennedy of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Crewe Alexandra, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 21st December 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists