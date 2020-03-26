Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 14:03 26 March 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Patrick Appleby trading as United Welding Supplies LTD of Manufactory House, Bell Lane, Hertford, Herts, SG14 1BP is applying for a licence to use Unit 32, Cam Centre, Wilbury Way, Hitchin, SG4 OTW, as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Patrick Appleby trading as United Welding Supplies LTD of Manufactory House, Bell Lane, Hertford, Herts, SG14 1BP is applying for a licence to use Unit 32, Cam Centre, Wilbury Way, Hitchin, SG4 OTW, as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre, who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be effected, should make representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A guide to making representations is available from the Traffic Commissioners Office

