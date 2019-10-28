STEVENAGE BOROUGH COUNCIL PUBLIC NOTICE - LICENSING APPLICATION LICENSING ACT 2003 Part 3. Section 17 (5)

Public Notice Archant

An application has been made by U&KO Ltd. To the Licensing Authority for Stevenage for the variation of the Premises Licence for the Gangnam Restaurant at 22-24 The Glebe, Chells Way, Stevenage, Herts. SG2 0DJ The application includes proposals to vary the hours to sell alcohol by retail, the provision of recorded music and the opening hours of the premises to Monday - Friday 17:00 - 23:00 Saturday - Sunday 12:00 - 15:00 and 17:00 - 23:00 The application can be viewed at the offices of the Licensing Authority at Daneshill House, Danestrete, Stevenage, Herts, SG1 1HN. Please call 01438 242242 to arrange an appointment.

Interested parties (e.g people living in the vicinity) or Responsible Authorities (e.g. Police and Fire Brigade) can make representations at any time between 28th October 2019 and 25th November 2019.

All representations must be made in writing (including e-mail: licensing@stevenage.gov.uk or fax:01438 242142

It is an offence for anyone to recklessly or knowingly make a false statement in connection with a licensing application. The maximum fine on conviction is £5,000