Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 10 August 2019

Toon Materials Ltd of Unit C3, Pierson Court, Knowl Piece, Wilbury Way, Hitchin SG4 OTY is applying for a licence to use Pound Farm, Bedford Road, Ickleford, Hertfordshire SG5 3XH as an operating centre for 15 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

