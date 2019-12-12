Goods vehicle operators licence

Three Counties Moves ltd of 6 viewpoint office village Babbage road Stevenage Hertfordshire SG1 2EQ is applying for a licence to use Hexton manor farm, Hexton Hitchin Hertfordshire SG5 3HX as an operating centre for 2 vehicles and 1 trailer.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre (s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected should make written representations to the traffic commissioner at Hillcrest House 386 Harehills Lane Leeds LS9 6NF stating their reasons within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given above at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioners office.