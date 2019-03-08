Section 16 of the Commons Act 2006 Proposed deregistration of village green at: CHEQUERS LANE, PRESTON Ref: VG004

Preston Parish Council have applied to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs under section 16 of the Commons Act 2006 for land forming part of the above-mentioned village green (the "release land") to cease to be so registered. The Planning Inspectorate will decide the application on behalf of the Secretary of State.

The purpose of this application is to enable alternative, vehicular access to a plot of land for a new dwelling. The release land is described in the First Schedule to this notice.

A copy of the application form and accompanying documents can be inspected at The Red Lion Public House, The Green, Preston, Hitchin, SG4 7UD between the hours of 12.00 - 2.30 and 5.30 -11.00 until 9th August 2019

A copy of the application may be obtained by writing to: Preston Parish Council, Offley Holes Farm, Charlton Road, Preston, Hitchin, SG4 7TD

Any representations in respect of the proposed deregistration should be sent in writing ON or BEFORE that date to: Common Land Team, The Planning Inspectorate, 3A Temple Quay House, Temple Quay, Bristol BS1 6PN or commonlandcasework@ planninginspectorate.gov.uk.

Representations sent to The Planning Inspectorate cannot be treated as confidential. They will be copied to the applicant and possibly to other interested parties. For information about how The Planning Inspectorate processes personal information please see the Common Land Privacy Policy at https://www.gov.uk/government/ publications/common-land-guidance-sheet-13-privacy-policy Notes to CLP 1 (6/2018)

FIRST SCHEDULE

The release land.

Location of land: A section of the verge adjacent to the south west side of Chequers Lane 15 metres from the junction with Hitchin Road. The area is approximately 17 square metres and shown pink with red edging on the plan. Name and address of applicant: Preston Parish Council, Offley Holes Farm, Charlton Road, Preston, Hitchin, SG4 7TD Date 24/06/19