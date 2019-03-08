NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 10:39 08 May 2019

Notice is hereby given that Massimo Cierzo, Tracey Cierzo and Rebecca Cierzo have applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect The Buffs football club, Bakers close, Clothall Road, Baldock, Herts SG7 6PE

Notice is hereby given that Massimo Cierzo, Tracey Cierzo and Rebecca Cierzo have applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect The Buffs football club, Bakers close, Clothall Road, Baldock, Herts SG7 6PE

This application is for a Community football club with changing facilities and a club house/Bar area for social functions and sport use i.e local pool and darts teams as well as sports viewing on tv. Alcohol, food and beverages to be sold on the premises.

Opening hours applied for are as follows:-Sunday to Thursday 12.00-00.00

Friday - Saturday 12.00-0200

Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing and Enforcement, P 0 Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW by no later than 28.05.19.

All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report.

The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only.

It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000.

