Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

PUBLISHED: 00:00 04 May 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Notice is hereby given that Massimo Cierzo, Tracey Cierzo and Rebecca Cierzo has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect The Buffs football club, Bakers close, Clothall Road, Baldock, Herts SG7 6PE. This application is for a Community football club with charging facilities and a club house/Bar area for social functions and sport use i.e local pool and darts teams as well as sports viewing on tv. Alcohol, food and beverages to be sold on the premises.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

You may also want to watch:

Notice is hereby given that Massimo Cierzo, Tracey Cierzo and Rebecca Cierzo has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect The Buffs football club, Bakers close, Clothall Road, Baldock, Herts SG7 6PE. This application is for a Community football club with charging facilities and a club house/Bar area for social functions and sport use i.e local pool and darts teams as well as sports viewing on tv. Alcohol, food and beverages to be sold on the premises. Opening hours applied for are as follows:-Sunday to Thursday 12.00-12.00

Friday - Saturday 12.00-0200

Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing and Enforcement, P 0 Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW by no later than 26.05.19. All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report. The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only. It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000

Most Read

A1(M) shut near Hatfield after child falls from moving van

The A1(M) has been shut on the northbound carriageway near Junction 4 for Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Stevenage local elections 2019: Live results from the count

Ballot boxes have arrived for the Stevenage Borough Council elections. Picture Charlotte McLaughlin

North Herts local elections 2019: Live results from the count

North Herts District Council Local Election 2019 count at North Herts Leisure Centre in Letchworth. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Appeal launched after man in his 20s stabbed by Stevenage attacker

The victim was walking on the pathway between Stevenage's Silam Road and the duck pond in the Town Centre Gardens when he was attacked by a man with a knife. Picture: Archant

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A1(M) shut near Hatfield after child falls from moving van

The A1(M) has been shut on the northbound carriageway near Junction 4 for Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Stevenage local elections 2019: Live results from the count

Ballot boxes have arrived for the Stevenage Borough Council elections. Picture Charlotte McLaughlin

North Herts local elections 2019: Live results from the count

North Herts District Council Local Election 2019 count at North Herts Leisure Centre in Letchworth. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Appeal launched after man in his 20s stabbed by Stevenage attacker

The victim was walking on the pathway between Stevenage's Silam Road and the duck pond in the Town Centre Gardens when he was attacked by a man with a knife. Picture: Archant

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Latest from the The Comet

A1(M) reopens after child falls from van near Hatfield

The A1(M) has now fully reopened after a serious incident earlier this afternoon. Picture: Archant

Ilias Chair ‘the best player that has ever worn a Stevenage Football Club shirt’ according to boss Dino Maamria

Ilias Chair of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Bury at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Dino Maamria Q&A: Stevenage boss on Cheltenham, sneaking into the play-offs, Kurtis Guthrie’s Player of the Month snub and more

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria speaks to The Comet's Dan Mountney ahead of the match against Cheltenham Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Herts Cheerleaders qualified for final of international competition

The Herts Allstars are competing in the final of The Summit today. Picture: supplied

A1(M) shut near Hatfield after child falls from moving van

The A1(M) has been shut on the northbound carriageway near Junction 4 for Hatfield. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists