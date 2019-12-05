LICENSING APPLICATION

LICENSING ACT 2003 Part 3, Section 17 (5) An application has been made by Stevenage Football Club Ltd To the Licensing Authority for Stevenage for the grant of a Premises Licence for the Stevenage Football Club at The Lamex Stadium, Broadhall Way, Stevenage, Herts SG2 8RH.

The application includes proposals for The premises opening hours Monday to Thursday 08:00 to 01:00, Friday to Saturday 08:00 to 02:00, Sunday 08:00 to 00:00. Sale by retail of alcohol Sunday to Thursday 10:00 to 23:00, Friday to Saturday 10:00 to 01:00. Provision of regulated entertainment Sunday to Thursday 11:00 to 23:00, Friday to Saturday 11:00 to 01:00. Provision of late night refreshment Sunday to Thursday 23:00 to 00:00, Friday to Saturday 23:00 to 02:00.

The application can be viewed at the offices of the Licensing Authority at Daneshill House, Danestrete, Stevenage, Herts, SG1 1 HN.

Please call 01438 242684 to arrange an appointment Interested parties (e.g. people living in the vicinity) or Responsible Authorities (e.g. Police and Fire Brigade) can make representations at any time between 05/12/19 until 02/01/20.

All representations must be made in writing [including e-mail: licensing@stevenage.gov.uk or fax: 01438 242142] It is an offence for anyone to recklessly or knowingly make a false statement in connection with a licensing application. The maximum fine on conviction is £5000.