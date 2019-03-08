STEVENAGE BOROUGH COUNCIL PUBLIC NOTICE — LICENSING APPLICATION LICENSING ACT 2003 PART 3, SECTION 17 (5)

An application has been made by Clinton Moulton To the licensing Authority for Stevenage for the grant of a Premises License For Ritty's Place, Café / Restaurant at 6 Baker Street, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, SG1 3AL

The application includes proposals as follows:

-Opening Hours Monday - Sunday 07:00 - 00:00

Sale of Alcohol by retail - Monday - Sunday 12:00 - 23:30

Recorded Music Monday - Sunday 07:00 - 23:00

Late Night Refreshment Monday - Sunday 23:00 - 23:30

The application can be viewed at the offices of the Licensing Authority at Daneshill House, Danestrete, Stevenage, Herts, SG1 1HN. Please call 01438 242242 to arrange an appointment Interested parties (e.g. people living in the vicinity) or responsible authorities (e.g. Police and Fire Brigade) can make representation at any time between 18th June 2019 and 16th July 2019. All representations must be made in writing (Including email: licensing@stevenage. gov.uk or fax: 01438 242142) It is an offence for anyone to recklessly or knowingly make a false statement in connection with the licensing application. The maximum fine on conviction is 25000.00