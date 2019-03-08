Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

STEVENAGE BOROUGH COUNCIL PUBLIC NOTICE — LICENSING APPLICATION LICENSING ACT 2003 PART 3, SECTION 17 (5)

PUBLISHED: 00:00 29 June 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

An application has been made by Clinton Moulton To the licensing Authority for Stevenage for the grant of a Premises License For Ritty's Place, Café / Restaurant at 6 Baker Street, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, SG1 3AL

STEVENAGE BOROUGH COUNCIL PUBLIC NOTICE — LICENSING APPLICATION LICENSING ACT 2003 PART 3, SECTION 17 (5)

An application has been made by Clinton Moulton To the licensing Authority for Stevenage for the grant of a Premises License For Ritty's Place, Café / Restaurant at 6 Baker Street, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, SG1 3AL

The application includes proposals as follows:

You may also want to watch:

-Opening Hours Monday - Sunday 07:00 - 00:00

Sale of Alcohol by retail - Monday - Sunday 12:00 - 23:30

Recorded Music Monday - Sunday 07:00 - 23:00

Late Night Refreshment Monday - Sunday 23:00 - 23:30

The application can be viewed at the offices of the Licensing Authority at Daneshill House, Danestrete, Stevenage, Herts, SG1 1HN. Please call 01438 242242 to arrange an appointment Interested parties (e.g. people living in the vicinity) or responsible authorities (e.g. Police and Fire Brigade) can make representation at any time between 18th June 2019 and 16th July 2019. All representations must be made in writing (Including email: licensing@stevenage. gov.uk or fax: 01438 242142) It is an offence for anyone to recklessly or knowingly make a false statement in connection with the licensing application. The maximum fine on conviction is 25000.00

Most Read

Witness appeal launched after boy seriously injured in Stevenage crash

Air ambulance over incident in Stevenage.

Hitchin pub to be turned into bar and restaurant with £500k renovation

A preview of 'The Cock' in Hitchin after renovation. Picture: Cinnabar

Boy remains in serious condition following Stevenage crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance before landing in Stevenage. Picture: The_real_gj

Man rescued from roof of three storey property in Hitchin

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service responding to reports a man was on a roof in Hitchin. Picture: Terry Hope

Police appeal after girl punched in the face at Letchworth bus stop

Police wish to speak to the girl pictured in connection with an assault where a 17-year-old girl was punched in the face in Letchworth. Picture: Herts Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Witness appeal launched after boy seriously injured in Stevenage crash

Air ambulance over incident in Stevenage.

Hitchin pub to be turned into bar and restaurant with £500k renovation

A preview of 'The Cock' in Hitchin after renovation. Picture: Cinnabar

Boy remains in serious condition following Stevenage crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance before landing in Stevenage. Picture: The_real_gj

Man rescued from roof of three storey property in Hitchin

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service responding to reports a man was on a roof in Hitchin. Picture: Terry Hope

Police appeal after girl punched in the face at Letchworth bus stop

Police wish to speak to the girl pictured in connection with an assault where a 17-year-old girl was punched in the face in Letchworth. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the The Comet

Free afternoon of music as Letchworth Festival draws to a close this weekend

Last year's Park Live, which concluded the Letchworth Festival for 2018. Picture: Katarzyna Palczynska.

Herts campaigner says recorded hate crimes on trans people ‘massive underestimate’

Pride flag. Picture: Pixabay.

WATCH: CCTV released following burglary in Letchworth

Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to identify as part of their enquiries. Picture: Hertfordshire Constabulary

STEVENAGE BOROUGH COUNCIL PUBLIC NOTICE — LICENSING APPLICATION LICENSING ACT 2003 PART 3, SECTION 17 (5)

Public Notice

Section 16 of the Commons Act 2006 Proposed deregistration of village green at: CHEQUERS LANE, PRESTON Ref: VG004

Public Notice
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists