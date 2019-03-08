PUBLIC NOTICE - LICENSING APPLICATION

An application has been made by Roosters Spot Ltd To the Licensing Authority for Stevenage for the grant of a Premises Licence for Unit 16 Enterprise Centre, Orchard Road, Stevenage, Herts SG1 3HH. The application includes proposals to provide late night refreshment.

LICENSING ACT 2003 Part 3, Section 17 (5)

Opening hours of premises Sun-Thurs 11am till 01:30am, Fri-Sat 11am till 03:30am Late night refreshment Sun-Thurs 11am till 01:30am, Fri-Sat 11am till 03:30am

The application can be viewed at the offices of the Licensing Authority at Daneshill House, Danestrete, Stevenage, Herts, SG1 1 HN.

Please call 01438 242242 to arrange an appointment Interested parties (e.g. people living in the vicinity) or Responsible Authorities (e.g. Police and Fire Brigade) can make representations at any time between 17th October 2019 and 14th November 2019. All representations must be made in writing [including e-mail: licensing@stevenage.gov.uk or fax: 01438 242684]

It is an offence for anyone to recklessly or knowingly make a false statement in connection with a licensing application. The maximum fine on conviction is £5000