NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 25 February 2020

Notice is hereby given that Riccardo Gaglio has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003.

This application is for the grant of a premises licence. For the sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises.

or the premises known as Planet Clothing 93 Ltd T/A Twistedfabric. UNIT 6-8, The Arcade, Hitchin, SG5 1ED

Trading Hours: Monday-wed 9.30-5.30,Thursday-Saturday 9.30-11 pm, Sunday 11-4

Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing and Enforcement, P 0 Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW by no later than 23.03.20.

All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report.

The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only.

It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000

