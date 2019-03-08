THE LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR LICENCE

I Matthew Hollingsworth, of 18 Bedford Rd Shefford, on behalf of Revs & Rhythms Shefford am applying for grant of a Premises Licence to enable Live Music and the Sale of Alcohol at Revs & Rhythms Shefford on Saturday 20th July 2019 and a Saturday in July in subsequent years at ROBERT BLOOMFIELD ACADEMY. If granted, the licence will enable the following to take place: Sale of alcohol on the premises Provision of regulated entertainment consisting of Live Music on an outdoor stage. Persons wishing to make representations in respect of this application may do so by writing to Public Protection, Central Bedfordshire Council, Watling House, High Street North, Dunstable LU6 1 LF, within 28 days from the date of this notice.

A copy of the application is also kept at the above address and may be viewed during normal office hours. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine of which a person is liable on summary conviction is a level 5 fine on the standard scale. Dated 30th April 2019