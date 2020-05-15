Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 10:47 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:47 15 May 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Remac Group Ltd of Unit 1, Cam Centre, Wilbury Way, Hitchin, SG4 OTY is applying for a licence to use Vicars Grove Pit, Little Almshoe Lane, St Ippolyts, Hitchin SG4 7NP as an operating centre for 4 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

