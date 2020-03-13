Chicken George

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 23:59 14 March 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Notice is hereby given that Mr. Christopher Tung-Shing Cheah has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for an alcohol licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect to 107 a/b Bancroft, Hitchin, SG5 1NB. This application is for the sale of alcohol on the premises between the hours of 12:00-23:00 Monday-Wednesday and Sunday and 12:00-02:30 Thursday-Saturday. Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing P O Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW or by email to licensing@north-herts.gov.uk by no later than 26/03/2020. All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report. The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only or can be viewed on the Council public register available online at www.north-herts.gov.uk It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000

Public Notice

Public Notice
