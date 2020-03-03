Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 23:59 14 March 2020

Public Notice

K. BALA LTD

LICENSING ACT 2003 Part 3, Section 17 (5)

An application has been made by K. BALA LTD to the Licensing Authority fro Stevenage for the grant of a Premises Licence for Chickaros Chicken & Grill at 59, High Street Stevenage Herts SG1 3AQ. The application includes proposals for Provision of late night refreshment: Monday-Wednesday 23.00 till 00.00, Thursday-Saturday 23.00 till 02.30, Sunday 23.00 till 00.00. Premises opening hours Monday-Wednesday 11.30 till 00.30, Thursday-Saturday 11.30 till 03.00, Sunday 23.00 till 00.00. The application can be viewed at the offices of the Licensing Authority at Daneshill House, Dabnestrete, Stevenage, Herts, SG1 1HN. Please call 01438 242684 to arrang3e an appointment. Interested parties (e.g. People living in the vicinity) or Responislbe Authorities (e.g. Police and Fire Brigade) can make representatons at anytime between 3rd March 2020 until 31st March 2020. All representatons must be made inwriting (including e-mail: Licensing@stevenage.gov.uk or fax 01438 242684). It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000.

Public Notice

K. BALA LTD

Public Notice
