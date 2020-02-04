Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation

Notice for Letchworth Garden City and Stotfold Residents Traffic Survey February 2020

This notice to is to inform residents that Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation will be carrying out traffic surveys in parts of Letchworth and Stotfold (Central Bedfordshire) on 4 February 2020. We are collecting data to record traffic turning movement counts at key junctions to better understand traffic patterns and congestion in parts of Letchworth Garden City and Central Bedfordshire. Forty five micro-cameras will be installed at junctions on 3 February 2020. Surveys will be undertaken the following day, and the cameras will be removed on 5 February 2020. To view our privacy notice, visit Letchworth.com/privacy-cookies. For more information on the traffic surveys, visit Letchworth.com/local-plan