Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Rapleys LLP

PUBLISHED: 23:59 18 January 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Town and Country Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) (England) Regulations 2011 (as amended 2015) NOTICE UNDER REGULATION 22(3)

You may also want to watch:

Town and Country Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) (England) Regulations 2011 (as amended 2015) NOTICE UNDER REGULATION 22(3) Additional submissions in relation to the application, accompanied by an Environmental Statement, for Outline Planning Permission with all matters reserved other than access, comprising residential led development of up to 700 dwellings of use class C3 (dwellings), approximately 500 sqm of neighbourhood-level facilities (use classes A1, A2, A3, A4, A5), a new 2FE primary school, open space, play space, green infrastructure, and associated accesses (vehicular, pedestrian and cycle), including a new primary access off Stotfold Road with limited access off High Dane at the Land At Highover Farm, Highover Way, Hitchin, SG4 0RQ, were submitted by Bellcross Homes to North Hertfordshire District Council on 20/12/2019 (application ref: 18/01154/OP). The further information in respect of the Environmental Statement has been provided and can be inspected at all reasonable hours, or downloaded from the web site, until close of business on 06/02/2020 at North Hertfordshire District Council, Council Of�ces, Gernon Road, Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire, SG6 3JF. Anyone wishing to make representations about the further information should make them in writing, before close of business on 06/02/2020 to North Hertfordshire District Council at the aforementioned address.

Most Read

One biker killed and another seriously injured in A1(M) crash

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James Creighton

Stevenage tyre dealer fined after supplying ‘dangerous’ and ‘unsafe’ tyre

Akbary Tyres, Stevenage was fined after pleading guilty to selling an unsafe tyre. Picture: Fraser Whieldon

Letchworth family launch urgent funeral appeal after baby’s tragic death on New Year’s Eve

Mason was only three weeks old when he passed away on New Year's Eve. Picture: Jade Roper

Serious delays as emergency services respond to crash on A1(M)

A crash on the A1(M) between J7 and J6 is causing long delays. Picture: Archant

Young boy given CPR after nearly drowning at Letchworth pool

The young boy was taken to Lister Hospital after receiving emergency CPR. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

One biker killed and another seriously injured in A1(M) crash

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James Creighton

Stevenage tyre dealer fined after supplying ‘dangerous’ and ‘unsafe’ tyre

Akbary Tyres, Stevenage was fined after pleading guilty to selling an unsafe tyre. Picture: Fraser Whieldon

Letchworth family launch urgent funeral appeal after baby’s tragic death on New Year’s Eve

Mason was only three weeks old when he passed away on New Year's Eve. Picture: Jade Roper

Serious delays as emergency services respond to crash on A1(M)

A crash on the A1(M) between J7 and J6 is causing long delays. Picture: Archant

Young boy given CPR after nearly drowning at Letchworth pool

The young boy was taken to Lister Hospital after receiving emergency CPR. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage set to mark Holocaust Memorial Day – 75 years after liberation of Auschwitz

Stevenage Mayor Simon Speller opened an exhbition of books on the Holocaust, as the council prepares to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. Picture: Terry Wolfe

Race for Life urges all to enter for Stevenage event

Participants warm up before the Stevenage Race for Life 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Rapleys LLP

Public Notice

Letchworth man leads urgent calls for new blood donors in East of England

55 year-old Dave Wilson was diagnosed with leukemia after being an active blood donor most of his life. Picture: supplied

New website launching for parents and carers of SEND children – with Hertfordshire meeting next week

Parents and carers of children with SEND will have their say on HCC's new Local Offer website. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists