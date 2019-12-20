Rapleys LLP

Town and Country Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) (England) Regulations 2011 (as amended 2015) NOTICE UNDER REGULATION 22(3) Additional submissions in relation to the application, accompanied by an Environmental Statement, for Outline Planning Permission with all matters reserved other than access, comprising residential led development of up to 700 dwellings of use class C3 (dwellings), approximately 500 sqm of neighbourhood-level facilities (use classes A1, A2, A3, A4, A5), a new 2FE primary school, open space, play space, green infrastructure, and associated accesses (vehicular, pedestrian and cycle), including a new primary access off Stotfold Road with limited access off High Dane at the Land At Highover Farm, Highover Way, Hitchin, SG4 0RQ, were submitted by Bellcross Homes to North Hertfordshire District Council on 20/12/2019 (application ref: 18/01154/OP). The further information in respect of the Environmental Statement has been provided and can be inspected at all reasonable hours, or downloaded from the web site, until close of business on 06/02/2020 at North Hertfordshire District Council, Council Of�ces, Gernon Road, Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire, SG6 3JF. Anyone wishing to make representations about the further information should make them in writing, before close of business on 06/02/2020 to North Hertfordshire District Council at the aforementioned address.