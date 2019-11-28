Hitchin Brewery Ltd

Licensing application. Licensing Act 2003 (Premises licence and club premises certificates) Regulations 2005, Section 17. An application has been made by Hitchin Brewery Ltd to the North Hertfordshire Licensing authority for the application of a premises licence for Hitchin Brewery, 16 Thatchers End, Hitchin, SG4 0PD. The application includes proposal to retail sale of alcohol off premises (by pre arranged visit to the premises via hitchinbrewery@gmail.com and facebook.com/ Hitchinbrewery) and online. No more than 2 persons at any one time to collect alcohol and no consumption of alcohol on site. Parking available on or near premises, alcohol must be taken to buyers home and not consumed in the surrounding area of premises. Pre-arranged collection only, times are Monday-Saturday, 11:00-22:00 and Sunday 11:00-21:00. The application can be viewed at the offices of the North Hertfordshire Licensing authority, Gernon road, Letchworth garden city, SG6 3Jf. 01462 474000. Interested parties (eg people living in the area, or responsible authorities e.g. Police and fire brigade can make representations at any time between 28th November 2019 - 25th December 2019. All representations shall be made in writing and email licensing@north-herts.gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.