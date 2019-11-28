Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Hitchin Brewery Ltd

PUBLISHED: 23:59 07 December 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

North Hertfordshire Council Public Notice

You may also want to watch:

Licensing application. Licensing Act 2003 (Premises licence and club premises certificates) Regulations 2005, Section 17. An application has been made by Hitchin Brewery Ltd to the North Hertfordshire Licensing authority for the application of a premises licence for Hitchin Brewery, 16 Thatchers End, Hitchin, SG4 0PD. The application includes proposal to retail sale of alcohol off premises (by pre arranged visit to the premises via hitchinbrewery@gmail.com and facebook.com/ Hitchinbrewery) and online. No more than 2 persons at any one time to collect alcohol and no consumption of alcohol on site. Parking available on or near premises, alcohol must be taken to buyers home and not consumed in the surrounding area of premises. Pre-arranged collection only, times are Monday-Saturday, 11:00-22:00 and Sunday 11:00-21:00. The application can be viewed at the offices of the North Hertfordshire Licensing authority, Gernon road, Letchworth garden city, SG6 3Jf. 01462 474000. Interested parties (eg people living in the area, or responsible authorities e.g. Police and fire brigade can make representations at any time between 28th November 2019 - 25th December 2019. All representations shall be made in writing and email licensing@north-herts.gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.

Most Read

Stevenage drug dealer jailed after police investigation brings down gang ‘with national reach’

Neil Falanga has been jailed for six years for dealing class A drugs as part of a gang. Police seized heroin, cocaine and cash as part of their operation. Picture: Courtesy of Leicestershire police.

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Plans to turn Stevenage hotel into addiction rehab centre sparks concern

There is a proposal to turn the Abbington Hotel on Stevenage's Hitchin Road into a residential rehabilitation centre for addicts. Picture: Daniel Wilson

Concerns grow for missing 41-year-old woman from Stevenage

Police are appealing for help to find missing 41-year-old Martine Blair from Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Future of Hitchin Boots branch under review

Hitchin's Boots Pharmacy is currently under review, the chain has confirmed. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Stevenage drug dealer jailed after police investigation brings down gang ‘with national reach’

Neil Falanga has been jailed for six years for dealing class A drugs as part of a gang. Police seized heroin, cocaine and cash as part of their operation. Picture: Courtesy of Leicestershire police.

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Plans to turn Stevenage hotel into addiction rehab centre sparks concern

There is a proposal to turn the Abbington Hotel on Stevenage's Hitchin Road into a residential rehabilitation centre for addicts. Picture: Daniel Wilson

Concerns grow for missing 41-year-old woman from Stevenage

Police are appealing for help to find missing 41-year-old Martine Blair from Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Future of Hitchin Boots branch under review

Hitchin's Boots Pharmacy is currently under review, the chain has confirmed. Picture: Google

Latest from the The Comet

Aladdin pantomime tickets on sale for next year’s Stevenage show

Aladdin will be the 2020 Stevenage pantomime at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Stevenage 0-0 Crawley Town player ratings: Cuthbert and Digby impress

Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019

Woolmer Green care home reins in Christmas with festive bazaar

Jessicia and Abbie Fletcher with Stewart Dingley at the Monread Lodge Care Home Christmas Bazaar. Picture: Diane Fletcher

Stevenage 0-0 Crawley Town: Boro take point from scrappy encounter

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019

Festive season safety advice offered to Hitchin shoppers

NHDC, Herts police and Settle organised a saftey advise event in Hitchin town centre. Picture: NHDC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists