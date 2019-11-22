Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 23:59 23 November 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

otice is hereby given that SpokeCyclesCC Ltd has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a premises license under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect to Ridge Farm, Rabley Heath Road, Welwyn, Hertfordshire, AL6 0QT. This application is for the exhibition of films, indoor sports events, provision of recorded music and supply of alcohol for consumption on the following days and hours: Tuesday 1000-1800, Wednesday 1000-1800, Thursday 1000-1800, Saturday 0900-1600 and Sunday 0900-1600. Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing P O Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW or by email to licensing@northherts. gov.uk by no later than 11/12/2019. All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report. The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only or can be viewed on the Council public register available online at www.northherts.gov.uk It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000

