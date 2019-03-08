Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Cutler & Woolf (Steel) Ltd

PUBLISHED: 00:00 21 September 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

You may also want to watch:

Cutler & Woolf (Steel) Ltd of Unit 32 Jubilee Trade Centre, Jubilee Road, Letchworth, Herts SG6 1SP is applying to change an existing licence as follows. To add an operating centre to keep 6 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Unit 25 Jubilee Trade Centre, Jubilee Road, Letchworth, Herts SG6 1SP. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Hitchin man hails ‘catch of a lifetime’ after reeling in one of Europe’s biggest ever catfish

The Mandarin Catfish is a rare breed of wels catfish native to Europe. Picture: Robert Webb

Former nurse at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital suspended amid ‘serious concerns’

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Herts police praise ‘life-saving’ mobile phone app which reveals your location in three words

Herts police have been using what3words as a key tool in their 999 response strategy. Picture: What3words

Long delays on A602 in Stevenage towards Hitchin

There are long delays on the A602 in Stevenage

Gosmore farmer whose body was found on a riverbank ‘got estranged wife’s lover sacked from his job’

Gosmore farmer William 'Bill' Taylor, and police at the scene where his body was found. Picture: Herts police & Danny Loo

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hitchin man hails ‘catch of a lifetime’ after reeling in one of Europe’s biggest ever catfish

The Mandarin Catfish is a rare breed of wels catfish native to Europe. Picture: Robert Webb

Former nurse at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital suspended amid ‘serious concerns’

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Herts police praise ‘life-saving’ mobile phone app which reveals your location in three words

Herts police have been using what3words as a key tool in their 999 response strategy. Picture: What3words

Long delays on A602 in Stevenage towards Hitchin

There are long delays on the A602 in Stevenage

Gosmore farmer whose body was found on a riverbank ‘got estranged wife’s lover sacked from his job’

Gosmore farmer William 'Bill' Taylor, and police at the scene where his body was found. Picture: Herts police & Danny Loo

Latest from the The Comet

Find out how Age Concern Stevenage could help you at grand reopening this weekend

Age Concern Stevenage has moved into the Indoor Market. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Hospice heroes swim, run, cycle and skydive their way to raising £20,000

HR consultant Liz Roe swam 21 miles two ways across Windermere Lake in Cumbria to raise money for the hospice. Picture: Courtesy of Liz Roe

Cutler & Woolf (Steel) Ltd

Public Notice

Fairground rides and candy floss as Stevenage Charter Fair returns next week

Road closures will be in place on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Bowls round-up: Trophy-laden end of season for Letchworth, Baldock and Willian

Having won the Manning Trophy for the Hertfordshire Northern Division, Letchworth Garden City Bowls Club's men finished as runners-up in the county final.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists