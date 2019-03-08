Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 00:00 18 May 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

Notice is hereby given that Jeffrey Pridmore has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence / the variation of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect of 31 Bucklersbury, Hitchin Herts SG5 1BG. This application is for Cantina Hitchin LTD to serve alcohol on Thursday 1130-2200, Friday 1100-2230 Saturday 1130-2230 and Sunday 1200-1600. Representations relating to this application must

be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing P O Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW or by email to licensing@north-herts.gov.uk by no later than June 11th. All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report. The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only or can be viewed on the Council public register available online at www.north-herts.gov.uk It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000

