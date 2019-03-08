Proposal to enlarge the premises of Codicote C of E VC Primary School

Hertfordshire County Council

Notice is given in accordance with section 19(1) of the Education and Inspections Act 2006 that Hertfordshire County Council intends to make a

prescribed alteration to Codicote C of E VC Primary School, Meadow Way,Codicote, SG4 8YL, a Voluntary Controlled primary school, from September

2020.

Hertfordshire County Council proposes the permanent enlargement of the school premises to accommodate an increase in the size of this school

by 30 places or 1 form of entry. This means the school will then have the capacity to admit 60 reception aged children in September 2020 and in each subsequent year thereafter, making it a 2 form entry school.

The proposal will be implemented in September 2020 and will start from the reception intake.

The current capacity of the school is 2103 and the proposed capacity will be 420. The current number of pupils registered at the school is 243, excluding Nursery pupils (taken from the School Census January 2019). The current admission number for the school is 30 and the proposed admission number will be 60.

This Notice is an extract from the Complete Information. Copies of the Complete Information can be obtained from: Hertfordshire County Council, Children's Services, School Planning, Room 145, County Hall, Pegs Lane, Hertford, SG13 8DF, marked for the attention of Codicote C of E VC Primary School, or via the Hertfordshire County Council website at:https://www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/codicoteschool or email: education.planning@hertfordshire.gov.uk

Anyone can provide comments or objections but you need to ensure that they are received by Hertfordshire County Council by 10 June 2019 by sending them by post, marked for the attention of Codicote C of E VC Primary School, to: Freepost RTHH-LXSL-BYYR, Hertfordshire County Council, Education Department, County Hall, Hertford, SG13 8DF, or by email to: education.planning@hertfordshire.gov.uk

Signed: Jenny Coles

Director of Children's Services

Publication date: 14 May, 2019