Stevenage Borough Council Licensing Act 1003 Part 3, Section 17 (5)

Public Notice Archant

An application has been made by PAUL ROY CLINTON to the Licensing Authority for Stevenage for the grant of a Premises Licence for 29B High Street, Stevenage, Herts SG1 3BU.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stevenage Borough Council

Licensing Act 1003 Part 3, Section 17 (5)

An application has been made by PAUL ROY CLINTON to the Licensing Authority for Stevenage for the grant of a Premises Licence for 29B High Street, Stevenage, Herts SG1 3BU.

This application includes proposals as follows:-

You may also want to watch:

Opening hours Monday - Thursday and Sunday 10.30 -23:30 ; Friday and Saturday 10.30 - 00.30; bank holiday Sundays 10:30 - 00:30; new year's eve 07.30 - 02.30 new year's day.

Sale of alcohol by retail Monday - Thursday and Sundays 10.30 - 23:00; Friday and Saturday 10.30 - 24:00; bank holiday Sundays 10.30-24:00; new years eve 19:30 - 02:00 new year's day.

Recorded music Monday - Thursday and Sunday 10:00 - 23:00; Friday and Saturday 10:00 - 24:00; bank holiday Sundays 10:00 - 24:00; new years eve 19:30 - 02:00 new year's day;

Late night refreshment new year's eve 07:30 - 02:00 new year's day

The application can be viewed at the offices of the Licensing Authority at Daneshill House, Danestrete, Stevenage, Herts, SG1 1 HN. Please call 01438 242242 to arrange an appointment

Interested parties (e.g. people living in the vicinity) or Responsible Authorities (e.g. Police and Fire Brigade) can make representations at any time between 25th July 2019 and 22 August 2019. All representations must be made in writing [including e-mail: licensing @stevenage.gov.uk or fax: 01438 242142]

It is an offence for anyone to recklessly or knowingly make a false statement in connection with a licensing applicaiton. The maximum fine on conviction is 25000