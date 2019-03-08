Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Stevenage Borough Council Licensing Act 1003 Part 3, Section 17 (5)

PUBLISHED: 10:38 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 01 August 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

An application has been made by PAUL ROY CLINTON to the Licensing Authority for Stevenage for the grant of a Premises Licence for 29B High Street, Stevenage, Herts SG1 3BU.

Stevenage Borough Council

Licensing Act 1003 Part 3, Section 17 (5)

An application has been made by PAUL ROY CLINTON to the Licensing Authority for Stevenage for the grant of a Premises Licence for 29B High Street, Stevenage, Herts SG1 3BU.

This application includes proposals as follows:-

You may also want to watch:

Opening hours Monday - Thursday and Sunday 10.30 -23:30 ; Friday and Saturday 10.30 - 00.30; bank holiday Sundays 10:30 - 00:30; new year's eve 07.30 - 02.30 new year's day.

Sale of alcohol by retail Monday - Thursday and Sundays 10.30 - 23:00; Friday and Saturday 10.30 - 24:00; bank holiday Sundays 10.30-24:00; new years eve 19:30 - 02:00 new year's day.

Recorded music Monday - Thursday and Sunday 10:00 - 23:00; Friday and Saturday 10:00 - 24:00; bank holiday Sundays 10:00 - 24:00; new years eve 19:30 - 02:00 new year's day;

Late night refreshment new year's eve 07:30 - 02:00 new year's day

The application can be viewed at the offices of the Licensing Authority at Daneshill House, Danestrete, Stevenage, Herts, SG1 1 HN. Please call 01438 242242 to arrange an appointment

Interested parties (e.g. people living in the vicinity) or Responsible Authorities (e.g. Police and Fire Brigade) can make representations at any time between 25th July 2019 and 22 August 2019. All representations must be made in writing [including e-mail: licensing @stevenage.gov.uk or fax: 01438 242142]

It is an offence for anyone to recklessly or knowingly make a false statement in connection with a licensing applicaiton. The maximum fine on conviction is 25000

Most Read

Appeal to help Hatfield victim struggling to walk after major Stevenage crash

Megan Dowsett, 22, from Hatfield was one of the 17 people injured in a crash in Stevenage during a car meet on July 18. Picture: Megan Dowsett

22-year-old jailed after ‘horrific and thuggish’ assaults at Stevenage Leisure Park

Harry Stanley was jailed for nine years for assaulting to men at Stevenage Leisure Park. Picture: Herts police

Grieving children appeal for help to stay in Stevenage family home after mum’s death

Kerren with her mum Kerry, grandmother Chris and brother Andrew. Picture: Kerren Clark.

Stevenage summer beach arrives

Stevenage summer beach is here until the end of August! Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Witness appeal launched after man attacked in Stevenage

Police are appealing for information regarding a serious assault which took place in Stevenage on the weekend. Picture: Gary O'Kane/Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Appeal to help Hatfield victim struggling to walk after major Stevenage crash

Megan Dowsett, 22, from Hatfield was one of the 17 people injured in a crash in Stevenage during a car meet on July 18. Picture: Megan Dowsett

22-year-old jailed after ‘horrific and thuggish’ assaults at Stevenage Leisure Park

Harry Stanley was jailed for nine years for assaulting to men at Stevenage Leisure Park. Picture: Herts police

Grieving children appeal for help to stay in Stevenage family home after mum’s death

Kerren with her mum Kerry, grandmother Chris and brother Andrew. Picture: Kerren Clark.

Stevenage summer beach arrives

Stevenage summer beach is here until the end of August! Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Witness appeal launched after man attacked in Stevenage

Police are appealing for information regarding a serious assault which took place in Stevenage on the weekend. Picture: Gary O'Kane/Getty Images

Latest from the The Comet

Hertfordshire puppy farm reports increase by 222 per cent in last decade

Hertfordshire had 58 reports of puppy farms in 2018. Picture: Pixabay.

‘Persistent domestic abuser’ from Stevenage jailed for more than three years

Daniel Pateman, 37, was jailed for more than three years at St Albans Crown Court yesterday. Picture: Herts Police

Roadworks start on major Chells Manor road today

Roadworks are due to start on Gresley Way today, lasting until August 9. Picture: Google Maps

Plans unveiled for seven high-rise tower blocks at Stevenage’s vacant Icon building

View of the proposed development from Chequers Bridge, looking south over the railway line.

A505 proposals need to be brought forward urgently, says MP

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists