Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION

PUBLISHED: 14:30 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 23 January 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Hitchin & Harpenden Constituency

I the undersigned Acting Returning Officer for the above constituency hereby give notice that I have received the returns and declarations as to election expenses of the undermentioned candidates and election agents.

PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION

Hitchin & Harpenden Constituency

I the undersigned Acting Returning Officer for the above constituency hereby give notice that I have received the returns and declarations as to election expenses of the undermentioned candidates and election agents.

Candidates - Election Agents

Bim Afolami - Matthew Cowley

You may also want to watch:

Sam S Collins - Roger King

Sid Cordle - Sid Cordle

Peter Charles Christopher Marshall - Annabel Mullin

Kay Tart - Nigel Mason

Copies of these returns and declarations including the accompanying documents can be inspected at Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans AL1 3JE during normal office hours within two years from the date of receipt.

Mike Lovelady, Acting Returning Officer, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans

17 January 2020

Most Read

Stevenage GP faces misconduct tribunal over claims he self-prescribed medication

Doctor Michael Duggan, of Manor House Surgery in Stevenage, is facing a misconduct hearing over allegations he self-prescribed medication, gave himself vaccines and ordered his own test results. Picture: Danny Loo.

Stevenage school site entrance shut as police investigate verbal abuse of staff

Marriotts School in Stevenage closed its Brittain Way entrance to visitors following two incidents of verbal abuse against staff. Picture: Archant

Stevenage school receives crossing patrol after 18-month wait

A crossing patrol has been appointed in Chells Way to serve the Lodge Farm Primary School after 18 months of the job being vacant. Picture: Google

Anti-social behaviour and drug activity sparks Letchworth closure order

A bungalow in Eastern Way in Letchworth has been closed by officers following complaints of anti-social behaviour. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage coach Sampson branded a ‘snake and spineless c***’ by ex-boss Maamria following sacking

Stevenage manager Dino Maamria during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Stevenage GP faces misconduct tribunal over claims he self-prescribed medication

Doctor Michael Duggan, of Manor House Surgery in Stevenage, is facing a misconduct hearing over allegations he self-prescribed medication, gave himself vaccines and ordered his own test results. Picture: Danny Loo.

Stevenage school site entrance shut as police investigate verbal abuse of staff

Marriotts School in Stevenage closed its Brittain Way entrance to visitors following two incidents of verbal abuse against staff. Picture: Archant

Stevenage school receives crossing patrol after 18-month wait

A crossing patrol has been appointed in Chells Way to serve the Lodge Farm Primary School after 18 months of the job being vacant. Picture: Google

Anti-social behaviour and drug activity sparks Letchworth closure order

A bungalow in Eastern Way in Letchworth has been closed by officers following complaints of anti-social behaviour. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage coach Sampson branded a ‘snake and spineless c***’ by ex-boss Maamria following sacking

Stevenage manager Dino Maamria during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

Latest from the The Comet

Judges meet to decide winners of North Herts volunteer awards

North Hertfordshire District Council�s Chairman�s Volunteer Achievement Awards 2020 judges: Comet and Royston Crow editor Nick Gill, North Herts CVS� Anne Taylor, district council chairman Jean Green and Willmott Dixon�s Jack Wells. Picture: NHDC

A505 between Baldock and Letchworth closed after crash

The A505 westbound carriageway is currently closed between Baldock and Letchworth. Picture: Archant

New mural championing diversity unveiled at Hitchin school

Headteacher Geraint Edwards (R) poses with students in front of the mural. Picture: Clara Nicoll

Great Northern trains delayed due to signalling fault

Great Northern train services are being affected by a signalling fault between Finsbury Park and Moorgate. Picture: Archant/FILE

Cycles routes at heart of Letchworth’s future transport plan

Letchworth has been earmarked for new cycle infrastructure under new transport plans. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists