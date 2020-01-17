PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION
PUBLISHED: 14:30 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 23 January 2020
Archant
Hitchin & Harpenden Constituency
I the undersigned Acting Returning Officer for the above constituency hereby give notice that I have received the returns and declarations as to election expenses of the undermentioned candidates and election agents.
Candidates - Election Agents
Bim Afolami - Matthew Cowley
Sam S Collins - Roger King
Sid Cordle - Sid Cordle
Peter Charles Christopher Marshall - Annabel Mullin
Kay Tart - Nigel Mason
Copies of these returns and declarations including the accompanying documents can be inspected at Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans AL1 3JE during normal office hours within two years from the date of receipt.
Mike Lovelady, Acting Returning Officer, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans
17 January 2020
